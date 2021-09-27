Sunny Wadhwani conducts an insightful webinar on Digital Citizenship

With online scams, data theft, hacking and online banking thefts, ‘Digital Citizenship’ is becoming the need of the hour. In its simplest form, Digital Citizenship refers to the responsible and appropriate use of digital technology like the Internet, Social Media Platforms, and Net Banking to positively engage and interact with society. People, especially youth, need to be aware of the vulnerabilities that are facing them on digital platforms.

Young school and college-going students have vast access to digital technologies in the form of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and social media platforms. Being unaware of the threats posing at them, these young students need to be informed and educated about the vulnerabilities of the digital world. Catering to the same, Sunny Wadhwani, cybersecurity and digital expert, through his webinars, is empowering students by making them aware of the threats of the fascinating digital world.

The 28-year old professional cybersecurity expert has been working tirelessly to make students aware of all the threats that might hit them on the web world and is also teaching them how to positively use the Internet to better themselves and society as a whole. He recently delivered an insightful Webinar on the concept of ‘Digital Citizenship’ to young students of Little Flower School, Uppal, Hyderabad, along with Lycee Saint Gabriel-Saint Michael School, France. More than 100 students attended the insightful webinar in which they were briefly taught about the positive and negative sides of the digital and the cyber world. The young children were also made aware of responsibly using the Internet and not get trapped in any fraud or theft.

The webinar also emphasized the much-needed concept of ‘Digital Citizenship’. Sunny, in detail, talked about ‘Nine Key Elements of Digital Citizenship’. These included Digital Commerce, Digital Downtime, Digital Etiquette, Digital Health, Digital Integrity, Digital Literacy, Digital Privacy, Digital Responsibility, and Digital Security. The first element, Digital Commerce, talked about how to be respectful and seek permission before hitting the but button, while Digital Downtime emphasized the importance of going offline and spending time with your near and dear ones. The third element, Digital Etiquette, talked about standards and manners of real life that need to be applied while going online.

Digital Health made students aware of when to stay connected and when to turn off the devices. The fifth element of Digital Citizenship, Integrity, was discussed how to examine the source of information to determine the authenticity of the information. Avoiding suspicious emails and websites and being aware of fraud advertisements was a topic covered under Digital Literacy. The essential aspect that generally many online users seem to neglect is reviewing the privacy policy of websites and apps, which was discussed under Digital Privacy. Students were also taught how to report abuse and trolls or an inappropriate image on social media platforms under Digital Responsibility. Emphasizing making the web world a safer place, Digital Security talked about making passwords easy to remember but tough to guess.

The webinar was an interactive session where students were allowed to ask all sorts of questions regarding any doubts related to online safety. He also made students aware of different types of frauds that have enveloped the web world. Pointing out towards Covid Scam, Mobile Phone Hacking, Remote App Stealing Credentials, Online Honeytrapping and Bullying, Sunny also made students cautious about how these things can harm the young generation and protect them themselves from these frauds. The webinar session also empowered students of India and France by making them aware that if they have any complaint to register, they can register it by going on the Cyber Crime Portal Of India and Official France Government Portal, respectively.

With the advancement of technologies, indeed, the world has risen to greater heights of success. However, the threats of fraud, hacking, data theft, and online scams still loom over the people, especially over the young generation. The aim of a Cyber-crime free world can only be achieved by making citizens aware of the threats and making them responsible.