SuperQ announces high-temperature superconducting single photon detector

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

SuperQ technologies India Private limited, which is a subsidiary of Qpi Technology, comes out of stealth mode with CeNSE (Centre of nano Sciences, IISc) lab access and announces two new product lines.

Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Qpi Technology and founder of SuperQ, announced details about the products . “We are happy to take wrap out of SuperQ patented High temperature Superconducting Single Photon detector (SSPD), which works at telecom wavelength and will be basic building block of quantum internet, Future telecom networks and many other medical and healthcare applications. This will be available to telecom and healthcare customer for sampling and building their systems by Q1/Q2 of 2022. Superconducting motors is another path breaking product built on SuperQ patented material technology. Both these products are backed by powerful analysis and synthesis setup based on Quantum computing and AI.”

Dr Amlan Mukherjee, Director and Technical lead at SuperQ, suggested, “Current SSPD is way costlier for commercial applications, Also they work at 2.5K, which keeps cost of these SSPDs at around 100K USD. With our high temperature SSPD operating at 11k+, we can bring down cost significantly and hence making product viable for Quantum network, telecom applications and medical application. We have created great IP, now eager to put it in the hands of customer sooner with good help from IISc and CeNSE ecosystem.” Further details of the product and technology can be found on website https://superquantum.tech

High temperature superconducting motors can improve motor efficiency by 30-50%. First application is in shipping industry. Challenges that SuperQ solving is are that of cooling system in a dynamic device like motors. If it goes mainstream, it can change the entire applications spectrum for commodity industrial motors to motors in EVs. SuperQ patent technology will have to evolve for longer time to reach commercial applications at higher volumes. But Dr Nagendra Nagaraja suggests, “With our expertise in Quantum computing and Materials, we may fundamentally redesign motors to make it work with high temperature superconductors. There is a fundamental innovation that we will deliver here.”

On further funding to scale SuperQ, Dr Nagendra Nagaraja suggested, “Qpi Technology, the parent company of SuperQ, is committed to fund entire prototype effort of up to $1-1.5 million USD and beyond if required. During scaling of the products, funding is expected to come from initial advances from customers, funding from Qpi technology and working capital loans.”

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalists is involved in creation of this content.

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India SuperQ technologies India Private limited, which is a subsidiary of Qpi Technology, comes out of stealth mode with CeNSE (Centre of nano Sciences, IISc) lab access and announces two new product lines. Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Qpi Technology and founder of SuperQ, announced details about the products . “We are happy to take wrap out of SuperQ patented High temperature Superconducting Single Photon detector (SSPD), which works at telecom wavelength and will be basic building block of quantum internet, Future telecom networks and many other medical and healthcare applications. This will be available to telecom and healthcare customer for sampling and building their systems by Q1/Q2 of 2022. Superconducting motors is another path breaking product built on SuperQ patented material technology. Both these products are backed by powerful analysis and synthesis setup based on Quantum computing and AI.” Dr Amlan Mukherjee, Director and Technical lead at SuperQ, suggested, “Current SSPD is way costlier for commercial applications, Also they work at 2.5K, which keeps cost of these SSPDs at around 100K USD. With our high temperature SSPD operating at 11k+, we can bring down cost significantly and hence making product viable for Quantum network, telecom applications and medical application. We have created great IP, now eager to put it in the hands of customer sooner with good help from IISc and CeNSE ecosystem.” Further details of the product and technology can be found on website https://superquantum.tech High temperature superconducting motors can improve motor efficiency by 30-50%. First application is in shipping industry. Challenges that SuperQ solving is are that of cooling system in a dynamic device like motors. If it goes mainstream, it can change the entire applications spectrum for commodity industrial motors to motors in EVs. SuperQ patent technology will have to evolve for longer time to reach commercial applications at higher volumes. But Dr Nagendra Nagaraja suggests, “With our expertise in Quantum computing and Materials, we may fundamentally redesign motors to make it work with high temperature superconductors. There is a fundamental innovation that we will deliver here.” MORE FROM THIS SECTION Shravya Bhinder's journey to becoming a bestselling writer KL Deemed to be University launches online learning portal Vishal Raheja, Founder, InvestoXpert: Ushering momentous reforms in real estate Kevin Pietersen spills the beans of players taking bigger shots heads on On further funding to scale SuperQ, Dr Nagendra Nagaraja suggested, “Qpi Technology, the parent company of SuperQ, is committed to fund entire prototype effort of up to $1-1.5 million USD and beyond if required. During scaling of the products, funding is expected to come from initial advances from customers, funding from Qpi technology and working capital loans.” Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalists is involved in creation of this content.