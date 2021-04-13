Supersourcing gets recognised for redefining IT talent outsourcing

Indore, April 9th 2021: Beginning from humble roots, founders of Supersourcing (Product of Engineerbabu), Mayank Pratap and Aditi Chaurasia were always passionate about startups and the value they bring to people from a fresh perspective. With Mayank's tech background and Aditi's managerial expertise, the duo started a platform that has now become a leading name for finding the top tech talent for startups around the country.

Since its inception in January last year, Supersourcing has helped 350+ startups go digital by hiring 900+ remote engineers and developers from top companies.

Months into 2020, while the country was facing an economic crisis during COVID-19, Supersourcing stood as a pillar for small and medium businesses. For their continued effort, the startup was recognized by the Madhya Pradesh government and received an award from the Chief Minister of the state Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Supersourcing delivers exactly what it promises - matching the right talent with the talent seekers. The startup offers a pool of experienced, proficient and skilled developers from top agencies who are available for hire. It helps companies find their best tech fit based on their budget and other project requirements.

Having experienced the hardships of hiring first hand, it only made sense for the duo to start an IT outsourcing platform like Supersourcing. As many budding entrepreneurs have great ideas that don't get realised owing to the lack of tech infrastructure and access, Supersourcing has emerged as an answer to embryonic startups to build their products from scratch.

Not only did Supersourcing get critically acclaimed by the state government, but it was successful in raising INR 1.5 crores in a round of seed funding, backed by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Malik from the coworking space Innov8, and investor Nikhil Sharma.

With the IT outsourcing market size almost touching a billion dollars worldwide, Supersourcing aims at providing a fast and reliable solution to the tech woes faced by startups and companies looking to scale their tech teams at large.

So, the road ahead looks bright for the tech outsourcing innovation! Supersourcing has untapped opportunities lying ahead to digitally transform the startup space.

