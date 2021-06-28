Surbhi spreading positivity through 'Stop History Shaming' and 'POSH' workshops

India, 25th June 2021: "A-s to Ace" and "Grey Matters" are a series of online mind and body workshops that will help people overcome these difficult and challenging days of the pandemic. As the pandemic has severely vandalized people’s zest, this workshop will benefit people immensely to bring back their zeal to live life to its full potential. This engaging workshop will be conducted by a motivational speaker, life coach, active columnist, successful entrepreneur, Mrs. Femina India finalist, and an upcoming author Surbhi Manocha Choudhary.

‘A-s to Ace’ and ‘Grey Matters’ are extremely engaging and innovative workshops that will guide people in the right direction and will help in the inception of passion in every person’s mind which will make them successful and driven in their personal as well as professional life.

The motivational speaker takes great interest in holding workshops and engaging life coaching sessions for corporates and institutions. Her innovative workshops ensure the productive growth of an organization as well as an individual. Surbhi also focuses on free awareness training programmes on ‘Stop History Shaming’ and POSH (Prevention Of Sexual Harassment) at the workplace. Surbhi came up with the term ‘History Shaming’, which addresses the issue of women getting criticized for past traumas like abortion, job loss, divorce, rapes, and assault they faced in the past.

She is currently working on her upcoming fictional book. The book is a classic fictional tale about a small-town girl moving to a metropolitan city who faces difficult challenges along the way. This fantastic read will be published in the near future.

The conductor of the workshop who is also a successful life coach uses logic to persuade people to make a positive change in everyone’s life. As a proactive believer in positive spirituality, she focuses on giving tailored speeches that aim to improve people's lives, mindsets, and the future. The art of selling, maintaining relations, and stimulating the growth of an organization has been Surbhi's other expertise in sales and relationship building which will help stimulate the efficiency and effectiveness of an organization immensely.

Surbhi Manocha Choudhary is a well-known columnist of Dainik Bhaskar. After working with top-tier brands such as Kotak Life Insurance, HSBC, and Yes Bank. Being a social activist, Surbhi believes in gender equality, and she has a firm belief in giving back to the society that has shown faith, belief, and support throughout her journey of success. Motivational speaker, life coach, and biker, Mrs. Femina India 2021 finalist Surbhi Manocha Choudhary is a successful entrepreneur, an active columnist with Dainik Bhaskar, an upcoming published author, and is among the handful of female Harley Davidson riders in India.

Surbhi Manocha Choudhary, the renowned Life Coach, says “To some success is happiness, to some happiness is a success. " I believe in not chasing a goal, rather chasing a passion. From being a mother to a wonderful daughter, a Best Friend, and an unwavering supporter.”

Surbhi is an active contributor in the Rare Disease Survivor Community which is supported by the ORDI (Organization for Rare Diseases India). She has contested the election at Yeshwant Club, Indore an 85 years old club. She's a frequent guest/keynote speaker at educational institutions, social organizations, and government departments. She has also participated in a plethora of competitions. Surbhi is a rare disease survivor, living with Hypocomplementemic urticarial vasculitis syndrome (HUVS), or McDuffie syndrome. It qualifies for partial disability in the first world. Despite severe illness, Surbhi being an avid adventurer, plausible risk-taker, and go-getter takes full pride in bike riding.

The life coach’s ultimate goal is to spread happiness and positivity around the world even in such tough times through workshops, seminars, and organization counseling.

For more information, visit MP Ki Beti

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.