Mr. Sushant G Jabare, the founder and owner of Amethhyyst Lounge Bar.
Mr. Sushant G Jabare, the founder and owner of Amethhyyst Lounge Bar.
Sushant G Jabare: India's youngest entrepreneur in the hospitality industry

At 25, Mr. Jabare is the epitome of hard work, resilience, and fearlessness who ventured out of his comfort zone to achieve the impossible.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:49 AM IST

India, 17th March 2021: Inspired with entrepreneurship, bedecked with enthusiasm, and sheerly passionate about success - meet Mr. Sushant G Jabare, the founder and owner of Amethhyyst Lounge Bar. When people were chilling and partying, this young man took over the game by starting his club with three brand-new outlets in the coming month and attained sheer success at a young age(“Amethhhyst Sobo” in town & “Amethhyyst Aer Lounge” Sahar airport). With a vision of making an impact and re-imagining the hospitality domain, he smartly conceptualized the peppy-perfect mood for the Amethhyyst Lounge Bar. It is truly an offbeat chilling destination to treat yourself with premium preferential services. Designed by the best and bedecked with great lighting inspired by German Technology by Madrix, state of art sound, the ambiance is sure to groove your heart, soul, and senses. Spread over 4200 square feet, this is the hottest destination for all party lovers.

Hail, the king of hospitality industry

A name to reckon with, Mr. Sushant G Jabare has received tons of national and international awards for his achievements.
A name to reckon with, Mr. Sushant G Jabare has received tons of national and international awards for his achievements.

At 25, Mr. Sushant G Jabare is the epitome of hard work, resilience, and fearlessness who ventured out of his comfort zone to achieve the impossible. He sits prettily at the top with his skills and lives each day to conquer unknown territories through his entrepreneurial abilities.

It takes next-level dedication & enthusiasm in creating a benchmark in the forever-flourishing hospitality industry. The fruits of hard work are truly delicious. This young (Mr. Sushant G Jabare) and impeccably dynamic soul is felicitated with - Times Hospitality Icons: Amethhyyst Iconic Lounge Bar, awarded with The Mumbai Achievers Awards 2020-Emerging Nightclub of the Year, as a Covid warrior from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and AVGSS hospitality and restaurants LLP.

The hospitality industry particularly lends itself to entrepreneurship. Every domain, whether it's a restaurant, club or a hotel, has its own specific market characteristics which are determined by its location and by the services on offer. Understanding the local market is the key to success and he is having an entrepreneurial mindset in order to succeed in a city like Mumbai.

Everyone knows that Mumbai likes to go out, but where does the night owls party? If you've been wondering where the night owls of Mumbai are partying - it is none other than Amethhyyst Iconic Lounge Bar. Heart-pumping music by National & international DJs and spellbinding German Technology lighting by Madrix structure create their own unexplained alchemy.

Celebrities like actor Kushal Tandon, Rishabh Pant & Prithvi Shaw (Indian cricketer), and Leena Kapoor of Dabangg 3 fame, keep visiting the bar from time to time.

The city that refuses to sleep is no Cinderella and may not be completely obedient, but the swag of this club has certainly changed the way Mumbai parties.

Although it is a "versatile space" that lends itself to all kinds of events, including fashion walks and film screenings, by night it becomes one of the most exciting places for live music & party lovers. The space has in recent times been host to some of the world's most looked out for performances, including the uber parties & gatherings.

A name to reckon with, Mr. Sushant G Jabare has received tons of national and international awards for his achievements. He has been a go-getter since his childhood. Highly fascinated with the world of entertainment since childhood, he is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in India. He has even attained well-acclaimed institutions and organizations all over the country. In the list of the young achievers, he breaks the monotony of the ordinary and holds the torch up high for young entrepreneurs in the country to follow their dreams. On being asked about how they could do so much at such a young age, they accredited their prowess to family and finding solutions to problems given to them.

His delightful journey to success is one of the most influential entrepreneurial journeys in India. Being an ardent traveler himself, he understood the need for budget accommodation for Mumbaikars with standard amenities. The man himself is a living proof of how a teenage mind can change the face of the Indian hospitality industry with a glamorous concept.

For more details, visit www.amethhyyst.com

https://instagram.com/sushantgjabare?igshid=1x75y35iucxyo

