Swapnil Aggarwal’s VSRK Wealth Creator-top financial service provider in India

Financial guidance is something that every individual seeks to maintain a good wealth. The investment and financial services provided by the Delhi-based company VSRK Wealth Creator are class beyond comparison. When it comes to financial assistance, fund management, and tax planning services, the company is leading the race. One of the highly-experienced experts Mr. Swapnil Aggarwal is leading the company as a director and is the promoter of VSRK Wealth Creator. The young and dynamic entrepreneur through his experience has made a seamless execution of financial processes. He has control over the optimum management of the assets and is responsible for the growth of the company.

The company came into existence in November 2013 by providing all kinds of financial and investment services to its clients. VSRK in less than a decade has built its reputation with a team of highly-qualified professionals certified by AMFI and IRDA. As an energetic individual, Mr. Aggarwal has incorporated bold and new initiations and leading assets worth crores along with the President of VSRK Wealth Creator, Shri R.K Aggarwal. Being a portfolio management professional and an expert in financial advisory, Mr. Swapnil Aggarwal has been instrumental in developing various business associate channels for VSRK. However, after his father’s demise in 2019, Mr. Swapnil has taken the company’s responsibility and is taking it to newer heights.

Through his extraordinary skills, Mr. Aggarwal has been involved in market growth initiatives and has maintained a strong relationship with top clients. VSRK over the years has helped many business giants to prosper. Speaking about his vision for the company, Mr. Swapnil Aggarwal said, “The vision has always been clear - to stay apart from others in the market. We believe to bring innovative investment proposals and aim to create profitable yet proactive financial services that add value to the client’s portfolio.” VSRK through a holistic approach has successfully met the financial goals of its clients in the last few years.

Moreover, having experience of more than a decade in mutual funds and the stock market, Mr. Swapnil Aggarwal has brought VSRK Wealth Creator to the forefront. The company was earlier awarded as the best fund management firm for providing the best investment and financial services all over India. The range of financial services provided by the company includes Mutual Funds, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Corporate Deposits, Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), Structure Products, and Pre-IPO/Unlisted Stocks. Offering the best services, VSRK is the most trustworthy name in the financial markets, and Mr. Swapnil Aggarwal has rightly taken the company to a new level.

