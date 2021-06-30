Swapnil Gautam empowers people to begin their own zero cost start up

In a time of rising uncertainties, Swapnil Gautam has created an unmatchable opportunity to begin your Start-up by changing the shop of your daily need items like grocery, fashion, personal care, health care & more.

The 36 years old man hailing from Kota, took admissions in engineering in Jaipur and while pursuing a degree, he got away well with Direct Selling Industry, achieved remarkable success at an early age. But later, that time the industry was going through a tough phase due to lack of any Law & Guidelines of govt. and hence he observed the lack of win-win for the consumers in the Direct Selling business and he parted his way to the booming e-Commerce Industry where he got 200K+ Registered Customers by selling fashion & accessory products in no big time.

It was the year 2016 when the government. released the first draft of the high potential Network Marketing Business and there began the renovation of the Industry in India and in 2019 Swapnil Gautam gave India its first-ever e-Commerce based Direct Selling Business, named ISU (IndiaStartsUp).

Thousands of people today are purchasing their daily needs products from ISU and generating a Sustainable Income by promoting & selling the same ISU Products through word of mouth.

Today ISU is a very popular name amongst youth, professionals & housewives and becoming the first choice for many to choose it as their full-time Career.

The Rising Entrepreneurs of ISU are driving their swanky cars & Bikes while studying in college and doing the ISU business as part-time. ISU has empowered many families to live the life of their dreams.

All e-Commerce companies spend a major chunk of their turnover in digital and conventional Marketing, whereas Swapnil saw the opportunity in giving the Marketing budget as a Commission to ISU’s satisfied & willing customers who help in promotions & sales of Products.

Swapnil has a sorted strategy to provide world class quality products at an affordable price with PAN India reach, ISU is first of its kind of direct Selling Company who is selling 200+ products online as well as offline and covers almost 100% Serviceable Pin codes of India. Unlike most of the competitors, ISU has a strong Manufacturing base and makes more than 50% products on its own. Own manufacturing not just enables us to keep cost & quality under control but Increases the Credibility of the company, while giving tough competition to the market.

Swapnil has a deep focus on training & empowering people. ISU has its own Training Modules and Education System to develop interpersonal skills and empower people to expand their business. Soon, Swapnil is about to launch the Learning App for its Distributors where people will be able to take complete training about the ISU Business & Network Marketing Industry at any time as per their convenience.

Swapnil has a Vision to create Job Creators who may further nurture & empower more Job Creators which results in solving the problem of Unemployment & using the less used Human Resource of India & this creates immense possibilities for ISU to be The Next Big Thing of India.

The Profit making venture has a clear mindset to start selling all kinds of daily needs products and in a couple of years ISU is seeking to establish 50+ Franchisee stores in India. Swapnil is aggressively looking forward to launching the Public issue of ISU by 2025 and establish Network marketing as a trustworthy, conventional business model where a common man with high aspirations can fulfill his dreams without investing a single penny.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.