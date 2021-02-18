Switch.do – A job portal launched to help the youth get employment

In the wake of the increasing employment crisis in India, the launch of Switch.do comes as a refreshing change for every job seeker struggling to get the right job and start working in their dream industry.

Switch.do is an online job portal that provides users with an array of IT jobs to apply for. The platform has thousands of technical jobs listed, offered by some of the most reputed organizations across the world. Switch.do aims at helping new as well as experienced job seekers to find suitable jobs and apply for the same.

2020 had been a disastrous year for businesses and individuals from every walk of life. As people were forced to stay indoors, organizations with no option of working from home suffered the most, resulting in many companies shutting their doors and several enterprises having to lay off their valuable employees.

This further increased the issue of employment as deserving professionals had to sit at home waiting for the right opportunity. Switch.do aims at providing to provide this much-needed opportunity to talented individuals. By curating authentic job posts offering technical positions across the board, the job portal aims at driving employment in the country out of the doldrums.

Chitiz Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Switch.do, believes that the initiative will help mend the careers of many skilled professionals. He says, “Switch.do is a ray of hope for individuals who possess all the qualifications, know their worth, and are not able to do anything to get themselves employed. We scan the IT industry and put the best job opportunities at their disposal, helping them regain the lost joy of being successfully employed!”

Currently, Switch.do offers the best technical jobs located in all major cities of India, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Looking at the scope and demand for skilled Indian IT professionals all over the world, plans for adding international locations like New York and Columbus are in the pipeline.

The job portal includes IT jobs that belong to a range of technologies, some of which include Salesforce, DevOps, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Python, Blockchain, AWS, Data Warehouse, IoT, RPA, Php, OpenGL and Web Design.

Also, the platform is associated with some of the most respected names in the realm of Information Technology, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Accenture, Genpact, Capgemini, SAP, Apple, Amazon, IBM and Deloitte.

By bringing a wide range of jobs offered by some of the best names in the industry, Switch.do intends to serve the young and passionate aspirants in the county who want to start big and be consistently good at what they do. The portal provides the utmost ease of operation for the users, allowing them to avail of all the important details regarding all the jobs posted and all the companies listed on the platform. Also, the visitors can rest assured that all the jobs posted on Switch.do are 100% authentic.

Further, Switch.do believes in staying in sync with the latest technological trends and upgrading with time. All the jobs posted on the platform deal with the latest and the most relevant technologies that are here to stay. Chitiz Agarwal believes that staying relevant holds the utmost importance.

He says, “You can no longer carry out your business processes the way you used to a decade ago. With an exponential rise in digitization and automation, it is important to catch up with the dynamic technological trends and adapt to the changes as and when they come.”

The Switch.do app can be installed from Google Play Store for Android devices and Apple Store for iOS devices.

About Switch.do

Switch.do is an online job portal owned and managed by Chitiz Agarwal, who is also the founder and CEO of Techila Global Services, a noted Salesforce Development Company and Salesforce Consulting Partner. As a follow up to Switch.do, Chitiz plans to launch CompanyBench, a B2B recruitment portal to provide IT companies across the world with the best human resource.

To increase the flexibility of operation and seamless customization, Switch.do is compatible on all digital devices, including mobile phones and tablets.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.