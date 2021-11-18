Symbiosis MBA admission: Last few days left to apply for SNAP 2021 entrance test

India, 18th November 2021: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU], a pioneer in multi-disciplinary education has announced that aspirants can register for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2021 (popularly known as SNAP) till 27th November 2021. SNAP 2021 is the national entrance test conducted across 94 cities for admission into one of the 26 different MBA programmes, that offer a host of in-demand specializations across all industries, through 15 Institutions under SIU. This year, the national level entrance test will be conducted in a safe and secure environment, keeping in mind the well-being of aspirants.

Aspirants can enroll for SNAP 2021 and select their preferred Symbiosis MBA programmes by visiting the official website and filling one application form. Following the instructions mentioned on the website, aspirants must fill in accurate information on the application form and pay a registration fee of INR 1,950/- per test, including pay a programme registration fee of INR 1,000/- per programme. Various payment options have been provided for ease of payment and aspirants can pay online via Bill Desk and Indian Bank payment gateway or offline through Demand Draft. The payment of registration fees closes on 27th November 2021.

Aspirants appearing for SNAP 2021 will be allowed to take two attempts out of the three tests conducted this year, to help them improve their scores. The higher test score out of the two attempts will be considered for final percentile calculation. To enroll for the second attempt, aspirants have to pay a registration fee of INR 1,950/ and then schedule the test.

SNAP 2021 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) that will be conducted across 94 test cities nationwide on three different dates - 19 December 2021 (Sunday), 8 January 2022 (Saturday), and 16 January 2022 (Sunday).

The test will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on 19 December and from 10 to 11 a.m. on 8 & 16 January.

SNAP 2021 will feature a 60-mark Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) format consisting of three sections with a total of 60 questions to be solved in 60 minutes. Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark and each wrong answer will attract 25% negative marks.

Section 1 will comprise 15 questions from General English and include Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning and Verbal Ability. The next section will feature 25 questions from Analytical & Logical Reasoning; and Section 3 will comprise 20 questions spanning across Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency.

Shortlisted aspirants would be required to participate in the further admission process (GE-PIWAT) of that particular programme – including Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) & Writing Ability Test (WAT).

It is mandatory for aspirants to attend all the tests and components of the admission process to be eligible for admission to any of the MBA programmes of SIU. The aspirant who remains absent for any one of the components or test, will be considered ineligible for the selection process.

With a rich legacy of imparting quality education for 50 years, SIU has been transforming individuals and empowering them to make a positive impact on the world. The University provides an enriching learning experience to students by deploying cutting edge technology, smart classrooms, modern infrastructure and a diverse cohort. Guided by industry leading faculty in management education, students are groomed and nurtured to be great performers, all-rounded professionals and future leaders in their respective fields.

For fresh graduates and working professionals looking to build their expertise manifold, seek career growth or transition to a different career, the time is ripe to pursue a good MBA degree. An MBA curriculum can help students - upskill, prepare them to undertake risk, provide entrepreneurial orientation and impart key business skills - keep up with the booming start-up ecosystem, be abreast to the evolving job requirements and be a specialist in the field. Further, it adds value to the student to come back into a changed market.

For more information on SNAP 2021, please visit: https://bit.ly/3ownjD0