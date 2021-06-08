Symbiosis UG Programmes: Registration for SET General/SLAT extended till June 28

India, 7th June, 2021: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU], has extended the SET General and SLAT 2021 registration date till June 28, 2021. This decision will go a long way to support aspirants who were in a quandary due to the uncertainty of Class XII exams. With this decision, the candidates can now put their mind at rest and prepare for the SET General and SLAT 2021 entrance tests. The deadline extension will also help the parents who have been anxious about the schedule of the board exams and its effects on their ward’s future education plans. Applicants who have missed to apply earlier for Symbiosis Entrance Test, popularly known as SET, the gateway to some of the top-rated and sought after Undergraduate programmes in the country; can do so by visiting the official website - set-test.org. This year, SIU will be administering a home based entrance test via online mode from July 10, 2021 to July 13, 2021 to ensure the safety of applicants in the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates keen to pursue their career in the domains of Management, Media, Liberal Arts, Economics, Computer Applications and Law have to mandatorily appear for SET General and SLAT 2021 respectively.

Applicants can visit the SET website to register themselves, fill-in accurate information and select their preferred test. The home based entrance test will be conducted online with strict protocols including ID verification, the presence of a remote proctor to monitor the conduct of students and to prevent malpractices. To take the test seamlessly, applicants will need to have a web camera, power backup and stable internet connectivity.

Further, to understand the system and infrastructure requirements for the web-based assessment applicants can visit: https://www.set-test.org/infrastructure.html

In addition, applicants can also go through the Do’s and Don’ts to learn about the conduct expected during the entire duration of the online entrance test, here - https://www.set-test.org/pdf/Remote-AssessmentsExaminee-Dos-and-Donts.pdf

The SET General and SLAT test will comprise two sections. The first section will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) for a duration of 1 hour with no negative marking for incorrect answer. The second section will include Writing Ability Test (WAT) and the applicant has to answer essay type questions for a duration of 30 minutes. The second section will only be evaluated if the applicant has been shortlisted for further admission process by the respective Institute(s).

To simplify things further for applicants, a set of frequently asked questions have been created as a ready reckoner about the operating environment and troubleshooting during the assessment; that can be accessed at - https://www.set-test.org/pdf/FAQ-Remote-Proctored-Online-Assessment-SIU.pdf

Keeping in mind the safety and security of applicants during the pandemic, further processes linked to admissions, beyond the entrance test, will be conducted online as well. The detailed schedule pertaining to availability of admit card, date and time of entrance test will be notified soon.

As a family of academic institutions imparting quality education for 50 years, Symbiosis epitomizes nurturing and promoting a healthy and safe atmosphere for all students. Along with cutting edge technology, smart classrooms and modern infrastructure, the University offers diversity in classroom and faculty cohort, internships and value-added activities to lead towards holistic development of students. In addition, to build academic exchanges with global counterparts, students and faculty are provided with opportunities to participate in international conferences, seminars, workshops, and other resources. Furthermore, eligible final year Undergraduate students take part in placements to begin their career, in the field of their choice. The University's ultimate aim is to participate in the task of inculcating knowledge and hone skills which are vital to the professionals who graduate from the University.

For online application and other details, please log in to set-test.org.

