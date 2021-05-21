Systematic Deposit Plan: An ideal investment tool for the smart millennial

The millennial generation's attitude towards savings and investments differs greatly from previous generations, primarily due to their spending habits. While it’s lucrative to spend your pay-check on modern day luxuries, it’s also extremely important to inculcate a habit of saving and investing your surplus income to facilitate growth of wealth.

There are multiple financial tools to help you plan your investments. Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a great option as you can make specific investments at periodic intervals. But, with the volatile market movements and uncertainties there’s always a risk of losing out on your returns. To risk-proof your savings, you need to choose fixed-income instruments like a fixed deposit, offering assured returns. Recurring Deposit (RD) could be an ideal instrument for savings too, but it offers low returns. Bajaj Finance offers stable investment options with attractive guaranteed returns.

The Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) offered by Bajaj Finance is an industry-first monthly savings plan. SDP is a unique savings instrument that combines some of the best features of a Fixed Deposit with the convenience of a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). With this savings plan, you can start investing periodically with just Rs. 5000 per month. SDP is a smart goal-based savings tool which offers two variants - the Single Maturity Scheme (SMS) and Monthly Maturity Scheme (MMS).

Read on to understand more about the Systematic Deposit Plan:

• Flexible payout option

Payout frequency is the key area of difference between the Single Maturity Scheme and the Monthly Maturity Scheme. With Single Maturity Scheme, you can receive the maturity amount of all your deposits on a single day. The maturity date of each subsequent deposit is adjusted according to your chosen tenure, which means the tenure for individual deposits gradually reduces for each subsequent deposit. The objective of the scheme is to generate a lumpsum corpus at maturity, making this an ideal option for those looking to achieve a short-term financial goal.

In the Monthly Maturity Scheme, the tenure chosen applies to each deposit you make. Every deposit matures on a different date as per the chosen tenure and payouts relating to that deposit are disbursed on the date of maturity. This helps you get multiple monthly payouts, while offering adequate liquidity every month. The goal of the scheme is not to accrue a lumpsum corpus at the end of the tenure but, to generate monthly payouts as per the maturity date of each deposit. If you foresee the need for additional monthly income in the near future like paying EMIs, choosing this variant would be ideal.

• Number of deposits

With Single Maturity Scheme, you can make between 6 and 47 deposits and with Monthly Maturity Scheme, you can choose to make between 6 and 48 deposits.

• Range of tenure

With Single Maturity Scheme, you can opt for a tenure between 19 and 60 months and with Monthly Maturity Scheme, you can choose a tenure between 12 and 60 months. To yield higher returns from your investments consider choosing longer tenures. Bajaj Finance is offering attractive FD rates up to 6.75%, so you can choose to grow your savings steadily.

• Auto-renewal facility

The auto-renewal facility is available only for Monthly Maturity Scheme and comes with an additional rate benefit of 0.10%.

Growing your monthly savings is now easier than ever, with the end to end online SDP process. You can start investing from the comfort of your home with no documentation hassles. If you’re an existing customer, you can easily visit our online investment form and invest right away. New customers can also fill the online application form and get started on your investment journey.

Bajaj Finance is accredited with the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, making it the most reliable savings solution for a young, prudent investor.

Bajaj Finance has an answer to all your investment needs. Choose to invest in a Fixed Deposit for stable savings or a Systematic Deposit Plan for monthly savings. As a savvy young investor equipped with the required knowledge, you can investment in a Bajaj Finance online FD based on your personal needs and goals.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.