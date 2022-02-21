Talent Corner Wins Franchisor of The Year

India, 21st February 2022: In the recently concluded Franchise & Retail Award show organized by Franchise India, Talent Corner was awarded Franchisor Of the Year in the Professional Services Category. Talent Corner has been doing recruitments since 2002 and has successfully closed 21,000+ positions. The company offers a Unique Low Investment - Work From Home Franchise Opportunity.

Rashesh Doshi, Managing Director, said, “Our Franchise Opportunity has been extremely successful for Home Makers & Corporate Professionals who want to start a Low-Risk Business. In the rapidly growing recruitment industry, our Franchise Partners have achieved incredible success.”

On digging deeper into the salient features of the business, one can find that the company does not need the owner to do any sales. All the franchise is expected to do, is service the client - End-To-End Recruitment process. Comprehensive and continuous training and support is provided to all franchise partners. Even if someone has no working experience, they can still do this business.

Upon speaking with some of the franchise partners, Talent Corner found -

Sandhya Kulkarni from Bangalore, said, “I have been doing this business successfully for the last 5+ years. What I love about Talent Corner is its transparency & focus on relationships. I have my friends who are now a part of our Talent Corner family as well.”

Vayunandan from Pune, said, “Ethics is a major factor in the business and in my last 6 years journey, I have seen Talent Corner stand up to its word. The kind of opportunities and support provided is incredible.”

Snehal Kadu, their Franchise Development Manager shares that the company intends to have a 100+ Franchise and is in conversation for setting up a footprint in the UAE and Africa. She mentions that it is in fact their current partners who are expanding their wings in other countries.

“One of the big motivators for us is that we get 75% of the earnings we make. That is very rewarding,” said Syed, a Franchise Partner in Tamil Nadu.

Madhwani from Mumbai, said, “This has been a life-changing opportunity for me and I am thankful to Talent Corner for it.”

Maulin from Baroda shares, “The support provided with all big and small challenges is just amazing. Take my word, just got for it.”

Talent Corner has 72 active and profitable Franchise Partners and is looking for Franchise Partners across India – small or big cities. All one needs is a laptop, mobile phone & Internet connection to start their own Work At Home business.

To know more visit - https://talentcorner.in/franchise-at-talent-corner/

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.