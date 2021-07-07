Talentrack rolls out the red carpet for the 5th Annual Talentrack Awards

India, 6th July 2021: India’s pioneering and most coveted awards for OTT, web series and digital content are back. The 5th annual Talentrack Awards are scheduled for the 5th of August in Mumbai. Talentrack Awards are a celebration of the best work in the Indian OTT and digital-content ecosystem. The Awards felicitate the organisations and people who have entertained and influenced millions across the globe. The 5th edition of the Awards is receiving nominations and participation from leading OTT platforms, top production houses, filmmakers, digital-content producers, advertising agencies, and some of the biggest stars of Bollywood.

The entries will be evaluated by a Grand Jury comprising industry leaders, content producers and some of the most renowned critics of cinema and creative work. The Grand Jury panel includes Mukesh Chhabra (Casting Director & Acting Coach), Sweta Agnihotri (CEO - Content Syndication, Reliance Big Entertainment), Kabir Bedi (Actor & Author), Manjit Sachdev (Head of Content, Voot Select, Viacom18), Vineet Bajpai (CEO, Magnon Group), Fazila Allana (Founder & Managing Director, Sol Production) & Ashish Chugh (Head - Content Operations, MX Player, MX TakaTak).

Over half a decade, the t-trophy has become the most sought-after recognition in the digital-content space in India. Over the years, streaming platforms and content creators have rapidly stepped up their game – now competing with TV and cinema for the top spot. For an audience confined to homes for more than a year now, there has been no dearth of quality entertainment with plenty of choices, in all possible genres. Leading OTT players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, MXPlayer, Zee5 and Voot, all released some outstanding content last year, and are now contenders for the gleaming Talentrack trophy.

In the previous seasons, the t-trophy has been picked up by outstanding stars and performers like Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Jackie Shroff, Ekta Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Raghu & Rajiv, Naveen Kasturia, Abish Mathew, Vikrant Massey, Nimrat Kaur, Sumeet Vyaas, Maanvi Gagroo, Saqib Saleem, Mithila Palkar and many more leading celebrities in the business.

Vineet Bajpai, Founder, Talentrack, said, "We are proud that Talentrack Awards are playing a humble yet defining role in recognising digital content as an industry. The 5th edition is all set to be the most captivating and star-studded event in the digital entertainment ecosystem. Millions would be watching and cheering for their favourite shows & stars with joyful anticipation."

Talentrack is India's largest talent-hiring and content-sourcing platform for the Media & Entertainment sector. With over 4,00,000 artists and over 15,000 industry recruiters on board, Talentrack is disrupting and revolutionising creative hiring in India. Since the year 2017, Talentrack has been hosting India’s largest annual award for digital content – Talentrack Awards. Talentrack’s Bollywood news magazine – Talentown - reaches a 4,00,000+ strong artist and business community.

The company has been founded by Vineet Bajpai, one of India’s most well-known digital entrepreneurs and bestselling authors. Vineet’s first company Magnon was majority acquired by the Fortune 500 Omnicom Group in the year 2012. He has led the global top-ten advertising agency TBWA as its India CEO. He has been ranked among the ‘100 Most Influential People in India’s Digital Ecosystem’ and was the winner of the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2016’ for Talentrack. Vineet continues to lead the Magnon Group in the capacity of CEO.

Know more about Talentrack at - www.talentrack.in and Talentrack Awards at - www.talentrackawards.in

