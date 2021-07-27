TalentSprint and salesforce join forces to skill up students

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

TalentSprint, a leading EdTech platform for DeepTech education and part of the NSE group, today announced a collaboration with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, focused on skilling college graduates with Salesforce skills for the jobs of the future. The collaboration will focus on training aspiring college graduates (Engineers with a Computer Science / Information Science background, BTech, MCA, BCA) to be world-class software developers, ready to take on roles in leading IT services and consulting ﬁrms and carry out Salesforce implementations for their global clientele.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Customer Relationship Management market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 128.97 billion by 2028 from USD 58.04 billion in 2021. According to IDC, Salesforce is projected to create 4.2 million jobs globally by 2024. In India alone, the company aims to create 548,400 direct jobs by 2024.

In the ﬁrst year, the Certiﬁed Salesforce Platform Developer Program will create 700+ Salesforce developers providing them with internship and placement opportunities in the Salesforce partner ecosystem. The program is now accepting applications for the ﬁrst cohort, due to start in September 2021. Interested candidates can visit the program page (link) to know more and apply.

Comments on the news:

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India, said, “The pandemic has made digitization as well as collaboration an imperative. As technology adoption continues to grow, we are committed to addressing the training and re-skilling imperative - equipping people with the tools needed to take on jobs that this new digital economy demands and increasing our capacity to do so with the help of partners. We are delighted to partner with TalentSprint, to help grow the skills of graduates and meet the growing demand for Salesforce professionals across the country.”

Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD, TalentSprint, said: “Our constant endeavor is to oﬀer diﬀerentiated deeptech programs that oﬀer learners a signiﬁcant career advantage. We are delighted to partner with Salesforce to oﬀer this unique Certiﬁed Salesforce Professional Program to engineering students nationwide. This program provides everything that a young learner seeking a great career could aspire for, such as hands-on experiential learning, multiple globally relevant certiﬁcations, and systematic preparation for starting tech careers with top-tier IT ﬁrms straight out of college or university.”

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com

About TalentSprint

TalentSprint, an NSE group company, brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company’s digital platform ipearl.ai oﬀers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. TalentSprint partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world-class programs, certiﬁcations, and outcomes. It is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.www.talentsprint.com.

About National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by the Futures Industry Association (FIA) for the calendar year 2020. NSE is ranked 4th in the world in the cash equities by a number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for the calendar year 2020. NSE was the ﬁrst exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions, and ﬁnancial education oﬀerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading and clearing members with the rules and regulations of the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology. https://www.nseindia.com/

About NSE Academy Limited (NAL)

NSE Academy Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). NSE Academy promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill. NSE Academy’s initiatives, including partnerships with state and national school boards and schools, interactive courses on personal finance and certification programs, teaching school children, homemakers and other non-finance professionals the value of investing, provide an introduction to the Indian capital markets and help to develop new market professionals. As an auxiliary part of its services/business, NAL has also launched various international certificate and PG programs to empower and develop the skill sets that may enhance ability of younger generation further and also to be competitive in the international financial sector. NAL’s cutting edge content is embedded into the PG programs offered by various higher educational institutes to develop future ready BFSI professionals. The courses offered by NAL are a valuable addition to the learning journey of universities and college students for bridging the employability gap.

