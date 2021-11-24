TalentSprint enters into an alliance with Centre for Executive Education, ISB

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India

TalentSprint, an NSE Group EdTech company and a market leader in transformational deeptech programmes, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Centre for Executive Education at ISB - India’s #1 business school and ranked amongst the top B-schools, globally. TalentSprint would be a strategic outreach partner for ISB Executive Education – leveraging ISB’s commitment to creating young global leaders through innovative programmes, outstanding faculty, and thought leadership, alongside TalentSprint’s expansive reach. The Future-Ready CFO Programme, the first to be launched under this partnership, aims at fulfilling a growing need for new-age finance professionals who can lead in a digital-first world.

Programme is meant for: Current and aspiring CFOs across industry segments

Programme Director: Prof. Bhagwan Chowdhry, Ph.D. Finance, ISB

Certifying Authority: Indian School of Business (ISB)

Duration and Format: 6 months | Hybrid

Cohort start date: Friday, 28th January 2022, with a campus visit

Fees: INR 5,00,000 plus GST

Link to apply: https://isb.talentsprint.com/cfo/

As technology continues to disrupt global industries, the role of the CFO is evolving from being a transactional manager to a strategic business partner. The new-age CFO must partner with the CEO to make strategic business decisions, build predictive models to ensure market leadership, provide data-driven actionable insights for decision making, and apply digital technologies to make the finance function resilient and future-proof. The new-age CFO is expected to be a catalyst for business change, and yet research shows that only 5% of CFOs are future-ready.

This innovative Future-Ready CFO Programme will solve the critical industry problem of nurturing and building out the new-age finance leadership of tomorrow. The Programme will nurture and develop new-age finance leaders who wish to take on C-suite roles in the next few years. Aimed at current, new, and aspiring CFOs, it will empower them with future-relevant digital technologies and financial strategies to become key enablers of business transformation. It will build a growing community of future-ready finance leaders capable of driving growth in a fast-evolving business landscape.

Dr. Santanu Paul, MD and CEO, TalentSprint, said, “We are delighted to announce the first Future-Ready CFO Programme in the country in association with Centre for Executive Education at ISB. We are confident that this Programme will resonate deeply with ambitious finance professionals who aspire to become new-age CFOs in the years ahead. The well-crafted design offers a perfect blend of modern finance and disruptive technologies, and it will propel financial professionals into a new career orbit.”

The Future-Ready CFO Programme will be taught using an exec-friendly, hybrid/online, six-month format by top-tier ISB faculty led by Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry, a celebrated thought leader, author, and a renowned global authority on finance. The Programme kick-off will happen with a high-impact visit to the ISB campus in Hyderabad in January 2022. To apply for selection into the first cohort, applicants may visit the Programme page https://isb.talentsprint.com/cfo/

ABOUT TALENTSPRINT

TalentSprint, an NSE group company, brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company’s digital platform ipearl.ai offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. TalentSprint partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world-class programs, certifications, and outcomes. It is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. For more information, visit www.talentsprint.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA Limited (NSE)

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by the Futures Industry Association (FIA) for the calendar year 2020. NSE is ranked 4th in the world in the cash equities by a number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for the calendar year 2020. NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully-integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions, and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading and clearing members with the rules and regulations of the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology. For more information, visit https://www.nseindia.com

ABOUT NSE ACADEMY LIMITED (NAL)

NSE Academy Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). NSE Academy promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill. NSE Academy’s initiatives, including partnerships with state and national school boards and schools, interactive courses on personal finance and certification programs, teaching school children, homemakers, and other non-finance professionals the value of investing, provide an introduction to the Indian capital markets and help to develop new market professionals. As an auxiliary part of its services/business, NAL has also launched various international certificate and PG programs to empower and develop the skill sets that may enhance the ability of the younger generation further and also to be competitive in the international financial sector. NAL’s cutting-edge content is embedded into the PG programs offered by various higher educational institutes to develop future-ready BFSI professionals. The courses offered by NAL are a valuable addition to the learning journey of universities and college students for bridging the employability gap.

