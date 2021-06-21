TalentSprint, IIT Hyderabad to build design, UX expertise among professionals

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India

In today’s world where users rely on virtual experiences offered by connected devices to work, to play, to shop and to practically do everything, visual design and user experience are becoming key pillars of a firm’s digital transformation strategy. Globally, firms are realizing the importance of focusing on customer delight to win in a fiercely competitive market, which in turn requires a deep understanding of users’ needs and wants. Not surprisingly, over the past decade, design-led firms have experienced 228% stock performance growth over S&P’s index, cites HBR.

Target Audience: Aspiring and practising designers, researchers, entrepreneurs, animators, UI/UX professionals across multiple domains

Eligibility: Graduates with 1+ year experience

Certifying Authority: IIT Hyderabad

Duration & Format: 6 months Interactive Online Program

Fees: INR 3 lakhs with easy EMI options. Limited scholarships available.

Cohort 1 start date: August 2021

Click here to apply: https://bit.ly/3yZfc6p

With visual design and user experience going mainstream, companies are investing heavily in design centres, hiring design teams, and conducting programs to inculcate design appreciation among employees. According to LinkedIn, UX is among the 10 most in-demand skills required for driving social innovation, web design, smart city, IoT & product design, interface, and AR/VR.

India, poised on its digital transformation journey, offers a great career for professionals with deep appreciation of visual design and UX. To address this demand, TalentSprint, a leading NSE Group EdTech company, has launched the PG Certificate Program in Visual Design and User Experience in partnership with IIT Hyderabad, one of the fastest growing IITs of India with a top 10 NIRF ranking.

The six-month program, which has been designed by the Department of Design at IIT Hyderabad, aims to teach working professionals how to create user-centric digital experiences. The curriculum includes Design Essentials & Design Thinking, Visual Thinking, Digital Storytelling, Graphic Design and Visual Branding. The program will be delivered in an interactive live master class format on TalentSprint’s patent pending digital learning platform ipearl.ai. A hands-on program, it will allow participants the option to bring their own projects and solve during the program or choose from a wide range of pre-selected projects on diverse areas including Design for Web, Social Innovation, IoT and Product Design, Livable Cities, AR/VR, Education etc. A campus visit is likely at the end of the six-month program where participants will get to showcase their work to industry experts and leading academicians.

Prof Deepak John Mathew, Head of Department of Design, IIT Hyderabad, and Program Dean, said: “Our department nurtures a vibrant environment for exploring several facets of design. It houses the Design Innovation Centre (DIC), which acts as a bridge between academia and industry and aims to solve real-world problems using design. In today’s world, design has become even more critical with every industry being digitally disrupted and every customer expecting a seamless experience across multi-connected devices. We are delighted about this program which, in partnership with TalentSprint, will allow us to share our learnings with working professionals and catalyse India’s digital transformation.”

Dr Santanu Paul, CEO and MD at TalentSprint, said: “For decades, India has been globally competitive in software development and known to be a powerhouse of top IT talent. Complementing this with design-led innovation will catalyse India’s digital transformation journey. UX and visual design have huge career potential across the world and Indian design professionals can become globally competitive once they get access to world class learning. We are confident that the PG Certificate Program in Visual Design and User Experience will be a game changer for all those who want to learn how to create high-impact UX in real-world products and applications.”

The PG Certificate Program in Visual Design and User Experience is now accepting applications for the first cohort due to start in August 2021. Please visit the program page to know more and apply.

ABOUT TALENTSPRINT

TalentSprint, an NSE group company, brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company’s digital platform ipearl.ai offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. TalentSprint partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world class programs, certifications, and outcomes. It is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. Find out more on www.talentsprint.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA Limited (NSE)

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2020. NSE is ranked 4th in the world in the cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for calendar year 2020. NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully-integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading and clearing members with the rules and regulations of the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology. Check out more on https://www.nseindia.com/.

ABOUT NSE ACADEMY LIMITED (NAL)

NSE Academy Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). NSE Academy promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill. NSE Academy’s initiatives, including partnerships with state and national school boards and schools, interactive courses on personal finance and certification programs, teaching school children, homemakers and other non-finance professionals the value of investing, provide an introduction to the Indian capital markets and help to develop new market professionals. As an auxiliary part of its services/business, NAL has also launched various international certificate and PG programs to empower and develop the skill sets that may enhance ability of younger generation further and also to be competitive in the international financial sector. NAL’s cutting edge content is embedded into the PG programs offered by various higher educational institutes to develop future ready BFSI professionals. The courses offered by NAL are a valuable addition to the learning journey of universities and college students for bridging the employability gap.

About IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad has been consistently ranked among the top ten engineering institutions of India. It has created a holistic educational ecosystem that offers cutting-edge research, industry collaboration, and entrepreneurship. The Department of Design, in particular, has facilitated innovation in Collaborative Design, Sustainability, Product Systems and Services, Design and Education, and Crowdsourced Design and more. IIT Hyderabad also hosts i-TIC Foundation, a Technology Business Incubator that provides a supportive environment for entrepreneurs. For more information visit https://www.iith.ac.in/

