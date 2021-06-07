TalentSprint, RBCDSAI to create a new breed of deep tech professionals

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

• Announce PG Level Advanced Program in Applied Data Science and Machine Intelligence

• Focus on early career professionals in technology and knowledge sectors

• Create new-age talent that can solve complex problems across industry sectors

TalentSprint, an NSE Group company, and India’s leading edtech company, announced a multi-year partnership with Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) at IIT Madras to launch multiple deep-tech executive education programs.

Details about the programme

RBCDSAI is a world-renowned interdisciplinary research centre with wide-ranging expertise in network analytics, deep learning, reinforcement learning, and natural language processing. The 12-month PG Level Advanced Program in Applied Data Science and Machine Intelligence, the first program from the partners, is designed for early career professionals keen to build careers in data science and AI.

With every industry in the midst of digital disruption and connected devices generating massive amounts of data, applied data science along with machine intelligence will play a critical role in making high quality business decisions and implementing scalable solutions. According to the World Economic Forum, Data Science, Data Architecture, Data Analysis, and Data Engineering are on track to become most favored career paths by 2022, and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts 11.5 million career openings in these fields by 2026. Alongside the US, India is expected to be a prominent global hub for data science. Recent data suggests hundreds of thousands of job openings in data science, of which 70% are available to professionals with less than five years of experience.

Elaborating about this partnership, Dr. B. Ravindran, Head of RBCDSAI and Professor of Computer Science at IIT Madras and a Mindtree Faculty Fellow, said: “Mastering data science requires a strategic approach. Young professionals need to focus equally on building strong fundamentals and applying the learnings to solve real world problems across multiple industry domains.”

Further, Dr. B. Ravindran said, “IIT Madras, India’s No. 1 NIRF ranked institution, has always been a top choice for serious learners from all over the world. It is home to RBCDSAI, an interdisciplinary centre comprising faculty across 8+ IIT Madras departments and 80+ researchers leveraging data science to extract actionable insights in the fields of technology, finance, smart cities, finance and healthcare. Working with TalentSprint, with their exemplary track record in deep-tech education, allows us to transmit our collective expertise to ambitious young professionals in the early stages of their careers and give them a head start.”

Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and Managing Director of TalentSprint, said: “As an emerging leader in professional deeptech education, we continue to be an innovator that brings very aspirational, new-age programs to the market. Partnering with IIT Madras is a rare honour and we are excited to be working together. The demand and supply gap in Applied Data Science is immense right now, and this program has been designed to squarely address it. We believe the exceptional subject matter expertise of RBCDSAI combined with the contextual industry expertise and online delivery infrastructure of TalentSprint will start to address this widening gap. To that end, we are setting up a dedicated career accelerator to work closely with industry looking for talent and program participants to create win-win outcomes.”

Dr. Arun Rajkumar, Program Director and a core member of RBCDSAI, said: “This program is best suited for early career professionals eager to build strong data science expertise. We will adopt a case study-based approach towards teaching the program to build strong industry readiness. Several leading RBCDSAI faculty and experts from an interdisciplinary background will teach live and interactive online classes and mentor participants as they learn hands-on and work on capstones across diverse industry domains such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, software engineering, smart cities, etc. We also aim to include a campus visit towards the end of the program so that participants can benefit from the real-life experience.”

Applications for the first cohort of the PG Level Advanced Program in Applied Data Science and Machine Intelligence, which starts in August 2021, is now open. Please visit the program page to know more and apply.

About Talentsprint

TalentSprint, an NSE group company, brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company’s digital platform ipearl.ai offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. TalentSprint partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world class programs, certifications, and outcomes. It is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.www.talentsprint.com.

About National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2020. NSE is ranked 4th in the world in the cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for calendar year 2020. NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully-integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading and clearing members with the rules and regulations of the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology. https://www.nseindia.com/.

About NSE Academy Limited (NAL)

NSE Academy Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). NSE Academy promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill. NSE Academy’s initiatives, including partnerships with state and national school boards and schools, interactive courses on personal finance and certification programs, teaching school children, homemakers and other non-finance professionals the value of investing, provide an introduction to the Indian capital markets and help to develop new market professionals. As an auxiliary part of its services/business, NAL has also launched various international certificate and PG programs to empower and develop the skill sets that may enhance ability of younger generation further and also to be competitive in the international financial sector. NAL’s cutting edge content is embedded into the PG programs offered by various higher educational institutes to develop future ready BFSI professionals. The courses offered by NAL are a valuable addition to the learning journey of universities and college students for bridging the employability gap.

About RBCDSAI

Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI), located at IIT Madras, is one of India's pre-eminent interdisciplinary research centres for Data Science and AI, with the largest network analytics, deep reinforcement learning, and the most active natural language processing and deep learning groups. The Centre was started to expand AI adoption in engineering applications and leverage the available expertise on network systems modelling across various Institute departments. It now has one of the most active natural language processing and deep learning groups, publishes extensively in conferences and journals and has received numerous best paper recognitions. The Centre is making a significant impact with faculty leading and participating in various task forces and committees constituted by the Indian government and the WEF to develop AI policy. The Centre is the official data science and AI partner to the Ministry of Statistics and Plan Implementation.

About IIT-Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an ‘Institute of National Importance.’ The activities of the Institute in various fields of Science and Technology are carried out in 16 academic departments and several advanced interdisciplinary research academic centres. The Institute offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes leading to B.Tech., M.Sc., M.B.A., M.Tech., M.S., and Ph.D., degrees in a variety of specialisations. IITM is a residential institute with more than 580 faculty and 9,500 students. Students from 18 countries are enrolled here. IITM fosters an active entrepreneurial culture with strong curricular support and through the IITM Incubation Cell.

IITM has been ranked No.1 in the ‘Overall’ Category for the second consecutive year in India Ranking 2020 released by National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. The Institute has also been ranked No.1 in the ‘Engineering Institutions’ category in the same Rankings for five consecutive years – 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also adjudged as the ‘Top innovative Institution’ in the country in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) in 2019 and 2020. ARIIA Ranking was launched by the Innovation Cell of Ministry of Education.

