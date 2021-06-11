Tally Solutions announces the first edition of MSME Honours

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Tally Solutions, a pioneer in the software products industry, delivering business management solutions for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) for over three decades announced the launch of ‘MSME Honours’– an initiative to celebrate the diversity of change-makers driving real impact in the society and the economy. These honours will be given out once a year on the occasion of International MSME day (27th June) and are applicable to all types of businesses with a turnover less than 250 crores and valid GST registration.

India’s socio-economic growth story at its core has the 6.3 Crore MSMEs, who are an epitome of diversity. This initiative intends to celebrate this diversity and the positive impact of micro, small and medium enterprises through their best practises at the grassroot level. Inspired by the aspirational journey of MSMEs who have disrupted the ecosystem with their innovative thinking and scalable business solutions, changed lives of people (employees and customers), and built connected communities while driving the economy at large, 'MSME Honours' will be celebrated across 5 categories:

• Wonder Women in MSMEs – To honour women who have braved the odds to build successful businesses themselves and are role models in the business community.

• Business Veterans – To recognize veterans who have built strong and sustainable foundations for their business to continually thrive and grow.

• Social Patrons – To recognize those entrepreneurs who went above and beyond to help people in need, brought in changes into their business practises to support society and made umpteen sacrifices while facing challenges themselves.

• Digital transformers – For those audacious businesses who have learned new ways to grow despite the odds by adopting digital tools and solutions thereby driving efficiency and growth.

• Idea Icons – To recognize those businesses who not only rode the wave of challenges through new ideas but also managed to beat it despite Covid-19 challenges.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Jayati Singh, Global Head of Marketing, Tally Solutions said, “While MSMEs are crucial to the pulse of any economy, they aren’t celebrated enough for who they are, where they come from and the diverse nature of their enterprise. With this initiative we aim to celebrate the unwavering spirit of India’s MSME for their seldom talked about contributions at the grassroot level right up to the national economic level. We will be evaluating the nominations with the intent to make this an inclusive recognition and ensure that the real impact makers across the tiers of cities, segments and the unsung heroes driving the economy are celebrated.”

Interested entrepreneurs or people who know of such entrepreneurs can submit their entries via http://bit.ly/heroeshamesha by/before Sunday, 20 June 2021. The nominations will be initially vetted by an internal panel of Tally Solutions and a jury comprising of experts from the MSME industry will shortlist the winners. There will be 4 editions of the honours (each edition representing a zone in the country i.e., East, West, North & South). At each zonal edition, for every category, a maximum of 6 honours will be given out. These will be a mix of stand-out nominations from metro, tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 markets.

Tally’s strong network of 2 million+ SME customer base, widespread ecosystem of 28,000 partners, 1 lakh+ strong community of Chartered Accountants and reach in 520+ districts across India is a testament to the scale and aim of this initiative. For more details visit https://bit.ly/hhtally.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.