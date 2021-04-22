TamilGlitz: A doctor, two engineering graduates rule tech media platform

A group of animated and young talented students has fantasized about their life even before finishing their degrees. While pursuing final year, 3 students have started their brand in Tech media without any proper contacts and guidance in media platform. They decided to glow like a star in their very own Tamil media hence they named their Brand “TamilGlitz” and indeed they are now shining like a star.

TamilGlitz was founded in June 2015 by Rahul Bala, Mohammed Arqum, and Felix B. Their prime focus is on Tamil regional news, Entertainment news in Cinema & TV updates. Giving fresh and unique content is art then TamilGlitz is a Picasso in it. Their fresh news and updates created a buzz and discussions on Social media.

Passion to Brand – TamilGlitz was started as a side project during their final year of Engineering. Deprived of any contacts and experience in the media field, they started only with a positive ethos and aspiration. First, they started with the help of Social media and Google search rankings. With their incessant efforts and enormous social media reach, they got recognized by production houses and approved to do promotions for their movies. They have collaborated with top media brands and celebrities with their immense social media reach.

TamilGlitz is a Digital tech media company that works on Authentic Tamil cinema news, TV updates, Current affairs, and Sports. They quickly capture the regional news, TV and cinema updates, Movie reviews, Political news, trending news, Celebrity interviews, Kollywood Events, Tamil Cinema Updates. They are best known for their dynamic works in TV updates. TamilGlitz introduced a fan-based voting method where fans can choose their favorite options to check the public opinion. This lifts their popularity among cinema lovers. Also, their recent movie reviews are winning hearts, and they are trusted by many. TamilGlitz has Collaborated with Big Production house to release their Movie Scenes, Trailers & Teasers on Facebook and also Cover Public Speeches to our Regional loyal followers for the past 5 years. TamilGlitz has been working on digital platforms for the past 7 years and has an aggregate of 5 Million regional followers on Facebook and the official Facebook page has 1.1 Million highly engaged followers.

The future focus – TamilGlitz’s plans are to make the contents legible and reachable to every corner of Tamil Nadu. Creating original and unique content to make people understand the real news and documenting the happenings in detail. Their focus is to update authentic and correct information to the Tamil-speaking community. They concentrate more on Hyperlocal news & measure its impact.

