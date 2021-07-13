Tangsa Hume Pipes Launches Class NP4 RCC Hume Pipe Range

July 13, 2021: Tangsa Hume Pipes, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of concrete RCC pipes, today announced the launch of Class NP4 (non-pressure) RCC Hume Pipe that finds growing usage in India’s world class infrastructure projects.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajiv Agarwal, CEO Tangsa Hume Pipes said, “The new NP4 pipe range is a valuable addition to our product range and an extension to our array of offerings. Until recently, irrigation and drainage projects used the NP2 and NP3 RCC Pipes, suitable for bearing light to medium culvert traffic but with increase in pressure and traffic there has been a need for new range which is heavy duty, high tensile and durable. Based on this insight, we are introducing NP4 Reinforced Concrete Pipe range, they are strong, leak-proof, and low maintenance; thus, making them the preferred option for the Construction Industry.”

Non-Pressure RCC Hume Pipe is a premium product manufactured in different sizes varying by diameter and length of the individual piece. The NP4 heavy-duty, non-pressure pipes are one of a kind that can be used for irrigation, drainage and for cross drains with heavy culvert traffic frequency.

The NP4 RCC Hume Pipes are manufactured with high-quality cement, using the latest technology at Tangsa’s state of the art manufacturing unit at Digboi Road, Assam. Each pipe undergoes various tests to ensure quality and durability. Tangsa Hume Pipes works hand in hand with many Governments, Semi-Government, Public and Private sector companies in the field of water infrastructure. With the launch of Class NP4 RCC Pipes, Tangsa looks forward to benefit from the current Government’s focus on strengthening the water, irrigation and drainage system and create a stronger foundation for the country’s infrastructure.

A hume pipe is a concrete tube with reinforced bar. It was invented by the Hume brothers in Australia in 1910. A hume pipe is formed by pouring concrete into a formwork, and axially rotating it, and allowing it to compact using centrifugal force. A hume pipe can withstand internal and external pressure well, and is primarily used for sewer pipes, agricultural waterways, and residential construction. Anti-bacterial concrete is commonly used in hume pipes.

Hume pipes/reinforced cement concrete (RCC) are generally used for stormwater drain, sewerage, road culverts, irrigation and railway culverts. The other allied applications of hume/RCC pipes are septic tanks, water tanks, cattle troughs, vent shaft and spun poles.

The continuous improvement in making concrete pipe made the product more reliable. Decades of research and development of many aspects of concrete pipe has enabled concrete pipe producers to implement that can withstand a complete range of underground environments and effluent profiles. This application of a sound asset management approach to public infrastructure reinforces the choice of concrete pipe for sustainable storm water drainage systems under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of Govt. of India.

(Tangsa Humes Pipe was established in the year 2000 and is currently among the leading names in the field of prefabricated concrete products. In a short span of twenty years Tangsa has increased its outreach to projects across India. The company’s product range includes Hollow Bricks, Post Slabs, Septic Tank Fence and RCC Non-Pressure Hume Pipes.)

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.