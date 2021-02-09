Tapestry of Life Candences

'Tapestry Of Life Cadences’ - book that is becoming very popular among young readers nowadays is an anthology of short stories and poems written over the last few years by Prabhupad Mishra.

The book has a total of 45 chapters and the most interesting thing is that it is not necessary to read one chapter after another to read. You can read any chapter from anywhere. It is the first book written by Prabhupad Mishra which is becoming very popular on online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and National Press.

'Tapestry of Life Cadences' is a compilation of short stories and poetry. The author has used two languages ​​which are in English and Hindi to express emotions. The work of writing in this book focuses on feelings, emotions, love, friendship, and many more. The poems are heart touching and especially Hindi writing.

Prabhupad Mishra tells that from the time he was a child, he is used to writing short stories and poems for which he was encouraged to write by his father. His father Dr. Patita Paban Mishra who is a retired Professor of Sambalpur University. Dr. Patita Paban Mishra has to his credit quite a few academic books and has also contributed articles to over a hundred encyclopedias worldwide.

Prabhupad Mishra was born in Burla, the educational hub of western Odisha in India. He is currently based out of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and is working as Assistant Vice President with a major bank.

His writings include fantasy romance and self-motivation. This is his first book which is a kind of anthropology Most of the published pieces are related to various emotional experiences that come to life in human beings Tapestry.

"Tapestry of Life Cadences", which means, the rhythm of life and the emotions life imparts to us. Prabhupad explains that he usually writes about experiences that he directly engages in or experiences as a bystander. The most important thing that inspires him to write is the fact that it is very important for a human being to learn about the myriad of emotions that every human is capable of experiencing.

