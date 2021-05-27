Taral Shah: The Shivalik scion who is scaling Gujarat’s real estate

Shivalik Group is one of the most prestigious Real Estate companies of Gujarat. They are on a quest to build a legacy of timeless elegance. Pioneering the skyline of the city already, they are steadily conquering the state of Gujarat on the front of luxurious Residential & Commercial Spaces. Currently, Taral Shah, Managing Director of Shivalik Group, is spear-heading the company to new heights.

Started in 1998, the company was only into Residential Projects. Taral Shah joined the business as Managing Director in 2003, and that is when the company ventured into Commercial Projects as well. Taral Shah is a qualified Civil Engineer and has proven himself to be a technocrat, playing a key role in construction framework of various projects and its procurement.

“Customer experience and trust that we as Shivalik Group have given in last 20 years, has been elemental in our growth. That is the reason that our majority business, around 80%, comes from our old customers and their references. This is quite unlikely in a highly competitive market like this,” shares Taral Shah.

The latest feathers in his cap are the two concepts that have turned around the segment are the Work from Home apartments and adapting to Green Building technology. While one benefits the consumer, the other saves key environmental resources. Another important strategy that the group has adapted is to drive sales digitally. “We had started adapting to digital sales since some time now. In view on pandemic, focused majorly on that and it gave us results as well. I am always keen to implement newer technologies. I believe that if we must be in sync with the needs of the new generation, we must be technologically sound and open to ideas. I want to make this a company for the next generation,” says Taral Shah.

Physical fitness is of the core importance to Taral Shah. He has been working out in the gym for the last 20 years and since last 3 years, he also practices Yoga. He loves playing sports. “Physical activity is like a stress-buster and revitalizer for me. It helps me unwind and clear my mind to plan future,” remarks Taral Shah.

Taral Shah is the President of CREDAI Ahmedabad Youth Wing and Secretary of CREDAI Gujarat Youth Wing. He is also the member of RERA and INFRA committees. With a stupendous sale of around 3 lakh sq. ft. in the last quarter, Taral Shah has set the bar higher for himself. His plan is to design an ecosystem that includes Interior Design, Home Design, Maintenance, Infrastructure, and small constructions as well. “We are focusing heavily on Redevelopment Projects right now. My vision is to establish Shivalik Projects in the top 5 companies and project it as a company for next generation. We would want to cater all the segments of real estate and achieve goal of around 50 million sq. ft. in coming years,” shares Taral Shah.

