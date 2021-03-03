Taran Singh, an IIT alumnus & entrepreneur, guides with test preparation
- Melvano offers Foundation courses, Crash courses, & Test series. Students can improve their problem-solving skills with the help of Foundation courses & Crash courses.
Taran Singh, an IIT Madras alumnus who started Melvano in 2018 to focus on students who are preparing for JEE and NEET exams, has now over two lakh active users.
During the pandemic crisis, the demand for online education platforms has rapidly increased and meanwhile, Melvano has become a popular choice among JEE and NEET aspirants. The Indian-based Edtech platform developed its application by using artificial intelligence. The app uses artificial intelligence to find weak areas of students and creates customized coursework for them, which reduces preparation time for exams. Melvano believes each student is unique & the coursework is going to help students cut down their preparation time.
Melvano offers Foundation courses, Crash courses, & Test series. Students can improve their problem-solving skills with the help of Foundation courses & Crash courses. The main attraction of Melvano is, each user gets their personal IIT mentor who guides them throughout the course, monitors their performances, & rigorously trains them to help them crack the exam. The app mainly offers an educational structure that allows the monitors to become great digital companions for the students and get the best out of them.
The Founder and CEO, Taran Singh added, "Post COVID, students are reliant on online learning. Students & Parents now understand the benefit of online learning over traditional coaching that lack personalization. Our crash courses are proven to improve students' test scores by 41% on average. With just word of mouth, we have doubled our user base in the last six months. Students just need to have a will to study, they have access to unlimited practice questions, model test papers, and guidance from IIT alumnus at their fingertips”
Melvano was developed under Nirmaan, a Pre-incubation cell of IIT Madras & has raised 1cr seed funds to date. They are in talks to raise $1 Million from VCs to expand into other exam segments. The project was awarded the Sri Chinmay Deodhar award by IIT Madras for the Innovative idea.
