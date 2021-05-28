Taran Singh, CEO of Melvano announces full waiver to JEE & NEET aspirants

CEO of Melvano, Taran Singh has declared 100 per cent scholarship for JEE & NEET aspirants who belong to low-income families or those who have lost an earning member of the family to COVID-19. This opportunity will help them to continue their preparation for the examinations and achieve their goals.

Taran Singh who is also an IIT Madras alumnus, said, "Our mission is to prepare all the aspirants for their better future, and we aim to fulfil everyone's dream especially for those who aren’t privileged. With the help of the scholarship program, the students will get access to the learning program on Melvano that will help them continue with their preparation for competitive examinations without having to worry about the cost. This is our way of giving back to the society."

Melvano is an AI-based learning app that is transforming the face of traditional learning by providing an adaptive practice interface for aspirants. The application offers customized learning courses, assessment tests, and question banks. One of the key features of Melvano is that it offers personal IITian mentors for every user. This year more than ten Melvano students have scored 99 percentile and above in JEE Mains 2021. Deepak Nanda who became the topper has scored 99.891 percentile, and other students Subhransu Nayak, Pulkit Gupta, Ankit Sankhyan & Abhignan Chandra also secured their scores above the 99 percentile.

The scholarship application will roll out from 1st June on the Melvano app. Students will have to fill up scholarship form on Melvano app and submit the documents for review. The Melvano team will review all the applications to select the students who are eligible for scholarship. After filtering, they plan to roll out scholarships to all eligible candidates.

Melvano also plans to start a fundraiser on Milaap to support the campaign. People can contribute a small amount to sponsor education of financially weak students. Melvano will match the donation amount for the amount raised through the campaign.

