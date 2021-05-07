Tarun Tej, influencer and technology journalist

Everyone loves gadgets and everyone also loves to be an influencer. But, have you wondered what do you get when you combine these two and fuel it with pure passion? We get a man named Tarun Tej, a motivated tech influencer and a content creator who also works as a journalist/ editor in a popular tech magazine.

Tarun, Thank you for talking with us. How and when did you start writing tech?

First things first, a massive thanks to Hindustan Times for having me. To recall, I have started writing tech guides on Facebook Groups back in 2014. Later, I've started writing on blogs and websites in 2016. Currently, I am working as an Editor at True-Tech.Net Technology Magazine.

Who inspired you to become an influencer?

I grew up watching the videos of C4ETech, MKBHD, and various other creators. One day, my dad bought me a smartphone and I reviewed it in one of my blogs. I did receive a lot of appreciation for that review and that is when I decided to become a full-fledged creator.

Tell us about TrueTech Technology Magazine

Well, TrueTech is founded by Rahul Bagdai in 2014. In TrueTech we cover the content related to smartphones, smart wearables, consumer electronics, and other gadgets. TrueTech has over 300,000 monthly loyal technology enthusiasts that rely on us for the latest technology news, unbiased gadget reviews, buying guides, and recommendations for tech products/gear.

We've been working with various Tech brands such as Apple, LG, Huawei, Samsung, and so on and have also been an active part of the community and have been reviewing gadgets for the past five years.

I am so proud to be led forward by Rahul Bagdai who is not only industry-renowned but is also an amazing boss. It was all him who had taken pains to teach me and point me in the right direction! Nothing I can say will ever convey the amount of gratitude I have for him. Also, Rahul has been nominated for "The 10 Most Influential Businesses Leaders to Watch in 2021."

We understand that you are holding a Bachelor's Degree in Hospitality Management and on the other hand, you are a famous journalist. Did you choose your career path yet?

The answer is both 'Yes' and 'No'. You see, I've started creating content a long time ago. Writing tech and influencing has become the way of life for me. But, back in my head I always knew that I had to pursue a professional course and hence I chose to study Hospitality Management. I've also worked with some industry leaders like Oberoi's and Marriott's for over a year. Over the years, I did not take a break from creating tech and I don't think I will stop at all.

But, as for the future plans, I chose to pursue my Master's in International Human Resource Management in London, UK, and I will be relocating soon. I hope that answers your question.

Which smartphone brands you like the most?

As a gadget reviewer, I don't like to play favorites. And as for smartphones, they are always evolving. Let's say a top-tier brand has launched a smartphone this month. Before we test it and recommend it to our audience, another brand comes up with an offering of their own. Before we test these two devices side-by-side to recommend one, a third smartphone enters the ring making it even harder for a reviewer to choose a favorite phone and recommend the same.

It was great catching up with you Tarun. Lastly, do you have any suggestions for our readers who want to have a better online presence?

Like I always say, stack it up and work hard to earn it! Nobody is gonna spoon-feed it for you. Whatever tears you apart, do not give up. And the main thing, don't sell yourselves for cheap brand deals. Be honest with your audience. Once again, thanks for having me team.

Follow Tarun Tej on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

