Tarun Tejpal’s introduction to Animal Farm underscores its renewed relevance

In my third novel, The Valley of Masks, a character, a committed member of a purist cult, says, 'The idea is always bigger than the man'. For me this is the questionable construct that has, perhaps more than any other, fuelled oppression and brutality in human history. Both politics and religion, continually pursuing power over the minds and bodies of men, are equally guilty of this deception. At the altar of the idea, since the dawn of time, men have been ruthlessly enslaved and slain, all in the name of saving and ennobling them.

Curiously, this is an area in which the arc of human progress has come a cropper. The truth is in the last hundred years the idea has claimed more human lives than at any time ever before. In the pursuit of creating better, purer, more egalitarian societies, Hitler in Germany, Stalin in Russia, Mao in China, and more recently Pol Pot in Cambodia have exterminated tens of millions of innocent people. Revolutions — across Latin America, Asia, Africa — that promised equal rights and equal riches to every citizen have ended up in crippling violence and squalor.

Animal Farm is the gem that best illuminates this pathology.

The first symptom of this condition is always the driving need to do good, to remake the world from imperfection unto perfection, from differences into sameness, from separateness to oneness.

The second is the identification, and condemnation, of a clear enemy — against whose evil presence and designs the good must wage battle, with complete unity and clarity of purpose.

The third is the giddy inflation of language. The ordinary must be imbued with the epic. Colleagues are comrades; the community is the brotherhood; the country is the fatherland; simple tasks are lofty goals; destitution is sacrifice; abasement is martyrdom.

The fourth is the transformation of the idea into the leader. There is now a living embodiment, and he alone represents the idea. To exalt him is to exalt the idea or the other way around.

The fifth are paranoia and grandiosity, two sides of one coin. The hunt for the traitor in the corridor: the stench of conspiracy: and the assumption of one's own infallibility. The idea that is now the leader is the statue, is the building, is the road, is the hospital, is the airport. In his name do a thousand flowers bloom. The tongue that wags the uncomfortable question is chopped off and served up on a plate.

The sixth is complete and glorious isolation. The leader-who is the people-is too splendid to be accessed, except by a chosen few, through whom he speaks and through whom he’s spoken to. Curtains, of fabric and iron, protect his private life. He is beyond scrutiny or accusation. The people live to serve him, and his chosen few.

Perhaps, the hour is now at hand for another revolution.

Orwell was a master at cutting through the hype, the humbug, and the deceit that universally surrounds the acquisition and retention of power. Animal Farm is not a book about how pigs –animals — when bestowed with power start to behave like men. It is a book about how men, when given power over other men, start to behave like pigs.

In just over a hundred classic pages — the same pursuit, in my novel, took me more than three hundred — Orwell makes clear to us the essentially self-serving nature of the beast. True, men will reach for their higher selves; true, men will strive to be noble, compassionate, altruistic; but, also true that it is always a slippery climb, riddled with the potholes of temptation. The truth is men will never be able to rid themselves of the selfish gene, with all its attendant attributes of greed, treachery, and brutality.

In each of us sits Napoleon the pig, waiting to seize control — of other men's lives, of other men's chattel, of the entire world. The only way to keep this Napoleon the pig tamed is to allow it to merely sip at the fountain of power, never to wallow in it.

Animal Farm is a warning to every reader. Beware the utopia; beware the perfect solution and the easy slogan; beware those who claim to know what is best for you; beware bombast and dogma; beware the death of doubt; beware those who do not practice what they preach. Beware the chosen. Beware the one and only true path.

The antidote, says Animal Farm, without ever actually saying it, is muchness and manyness, plurality and multiplicity. Of men, and of ideas. Of opinions and faith and belief, and ways of doing and ways of seeing. In a way what the founding fathers of the idea of India believed in—the necessity, and celebration, of the idea of diversity.

To read this slim superb allegory is to know that the god in men is also the devil the moment it begins to masticate on the morsels of power.

This article is authored by Tarun Tejpal, noted Indian journalist and author.

