Mr. Trikha has been doing this job for almost 15 years now with consistent success in the field.
Mr. Trikha has been doing this job for almost 15 years now with consistent success in the field.
brand post

Tarun Trikha continues to be the ace rainmaker of India

Currently employed at Wobbl, Mr. Trikha has launched first-time products in the Indian market which ultimately led to generating new accounts from scratch and making successful inroads for the company.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:38 PM IST

India, 27th January: Rainmakers like Tarun Trikha are responsible for generating income for a business by attracting clients and negotiating deals. Mr. Trikha has been doing this job for almost 15 years now with consistent success in the field. Undoubtedly, it is a challenging task that comes with a huge responsibility, the kind that is taken only by a few.

Currently employed at Wobbl, Mr. Trikha has launched first-time products in the Indian market which ultimately led to generating new accounts from scratch and making successful inroads for the company. Developing these accounts individually needs patience, hard work and perseverance.

For veterans such as Tarun Trikha in the business of rainmaking, gaining, leading and managing new accounts is always engaging. In this highly competitive market, gaining new accounts consistently is a hard feat to achieve. Albeit not an impossible one but it requires expertise to excel in the field. Tarun Trikha has been working on building such business partnerships from scratch for a long time now. To be able to manage expectations from both sides is a skill in itself.

Tarun Trikha on the year ahead, says, ”Last year was difficult for everyone no doubt. Whatever the size, every business around the globe was impacted by the global pandemic. It was certainly challenging to attract new clients or source funding since the economy had taken a hit too. However, 2021 is going to be different and a lot more positive for businesses everywhere. In order to capitalise right from the start, I believe it is important to begin conceptualizing detailed goals and plans for every business. As the economy recovers and everything opens up, the new year is looking good for rainmakers around the world.

Ideally, every new account that leads to building a new relationship needs to be satisfactory for all the parties involved. To arrive at this, a lot of a back and forth happens for a while. Eventually, these negotiations come to an end when rainmakers such as Mr. Trikha successfully close a deal which benefits all around. However, the work does not stop as soon as an account is added. It then needs to be managed thoroughly and client servicing becomes the priority. Mr. Trikha is regularly involved in discussions with clients and ensures constant interaction throughout the period of partnership.

Being the rainmaker at Wobbl, Tarun Trikha has made sure that the reputation of the company which is at stake while building new relationships, is taken care of throughout the duration. The account further needs constant management and Mr. Trikha’s ability to lead and align multiple teams has helped the organization immensely.

Expectations from all the sides such as the customer, the channel, and the internal team are quite high which adds few obstacles in the way. However, as an organizational whiz and someone who can work on multiple projects effortlessly, it is required for Mr. Trikha to be flexible and adapt to changes at any time. There are a lot of moving parts to this whole equation and the inability to keep a balance among all of them can damage this otherwise well-oiled machine. With years of experience behind him, rainmakers like Tarun Trikha are well versed with such situations and continue to provide good numbers to the clients.

Over the years, Tarun Trikha has had opportunities to work among different global and social work cultures, allowing him to garner a lot of experience and knowledge. The varied domains he has engaged in both B2B and B2C environments. Successful channel management while dealing with new accounts paired with high satisfaction levels all around, Mr. Trikha has been instrumental in companies generating more revenue. Hence, the term rainmaker of Wobbl is quite justified for Tarun Trikha.

Mr. Trikha has been doing this job for almost 15 years now with consistent success in the field.
Mr. Trikha has been doing this job for almost 15 years now with consistent success in the field.
brand post

Tarun Trikha continues to be the ace rainmaker of India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Currently employed at Wobbl, Mr. Trikha has launched first-time products in the Indian market which ultimately led to generating new accounts from scratch and making successful inroads for the company.
