Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury partner with Estee Lauder Companies

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Two of India's most prominent e-commerce marketplaces, Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury announced the launch of much-loved beauty brands Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Estee Lauder, and M·A·C on their platforms. The beauty category is a key focus for the platforms. With the aim of continuing to deliver a holistic online shopping experience, both platforms are launching various premium and luxury beauty brands to bring forth the best of beauty products for the consumers in the country. With this partnership with The Estee Lauder Companies, the platforms will offer an on-trend curation of products across brands.

While M·A·C has been setting trends backstage at fashion weeks around the world, Clinique has been a trailblazer in launching some of the most advanced skincare products. Makeup-giant Bobbi Brown offers universally flattering products created with uncompromising quality and an intuitive sense of what every woman wants: to look and feel like herself, only prettier and more confident. Lastly, Estee Lauder has the legacy of creating the most innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances.

K. Dharmarajan, Chief Business Officer – Beauty, Tata CLiQ, said," Beauty is deeply personal as everyone has their own unique likes and preferences. As a platform, our aim is to drive customer delight and long-term desire by encouraging discerning consumers to engage with brands that are aligned with their values. We are extremely delighted to expand our beauty portfolio on both Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury to include Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Estee Lauder, and M·A·C, a collection targeted at an experienced beauty shopper looking to make thoughtful purchases."

Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, ELCA Cosmetics Private Limited, said," We are delighted to be joining forces with Tata CLiQ as we continue to drive dynamic growth for our prestige Skincare and Makeup brands. With the Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury platforms, we see a terrific opportunity for additional value creation through expansion into new and existing markets and reaching aspiring consumers. The platform’s commitment to driving delight and a diversified offering, combined with ELCA’s brand portfolio, will help us achieve growth and success for our brands.”

From the iconic Ruby Woo lipstick to the immensely popular Advanced Night Repair Serum and Moisture Surge Day Cream, consumers can now purchase their beauty favourites on Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury.

M·A·C and Clinique are available on Tata CLiQ, while all four brands, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Estee Lauder, and M·A·C, are available on Tata CLiQ Luxury.

About Tata CLiQ

Tata CLiQ is the flagship digital commerce initiative of the Tata Group, which came to life in May 2016 with a focus to provide hand-picked and 100% authentic products. We operate in multiple categories like electronics, fashion, home, and beauty where products are sourced straight from the best brands and their authorized resellers from India and across the world.

Tata CLiQ also has a unique omnichannel marketplace model offering customers the convenience of quicker delivery (by shipping from store), easy pick-up, exchange and returns, across 1200+ brands and 1000 stores in 100+ Indian cities and towns. With an obsession to offer customers a best in the class shopping experience, we believe in careful curation of brands as well as developing and adopting technologies to enhance the online experience.

As we foray into the beauty industry, we aim to bring ease of discovery, exploration, and purchase amongst the overwhelming churn of options in the category. We want to build meaningful collaborations, pioneer ingredient transparency, and create enriching content to become a trusted guide in a consumer's beauty journey.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Tata CLiQ Luxury

Pioneering and changing the definition of luxury in India – one that reflects the flawless values of thoughtfulness, authenticity, timeliness, and quality – Tata CLiQ Luxury is focused on enhancing its luxury experience by embracing the principles of Slow Commerce. Attention shifts to the finer details – to craftsmanship and heritage and the tranquillity and value of an experience, where browsing is a delight, and quality is nurtured.

As India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, we offer a superlative experience through careful curation of brands, mindfully developed brand stores, luxury delivery and unboxing experiences designed to bring luxury shopping to the customer’s doorstep, and personalized privilege programmes, managed by attentive relationship managers.

Tata CLiQ Luxury offers premium & luxury brands across a range of categories, including Accessories, Beauty & Fragrances, Fashion, Handbags, Home, Sneakers & Footwear, Stationery and Watches and Gourmet Foods.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.