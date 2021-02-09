Tattv ’21 greeted with fervour amongst operations professionals

India, 08th Feb, 2021: On the 6th and 7th of February, Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM) held the 14th edition of their annual flagship summit Tattv. This year, the summit was centred around the theme “Supply Chain 2.0: The Phoenix in Disruption.” The convention witnessed some prominent business leaders who talked about the different aspects of the operations and supply chain in line with the core theme. The leading personalities gave an insight into the rapidly developing technology and the ever growing competition that the companies face and how they are finding ways through these challenges. The event provided the attendees with an opportunity to gain a perspective and insight into the field of operations.

The conference was graced by eminent keynote speakers such as Mr. Bitan Datta, Managing Director and Partner, BCG; Mr. Radha Mohan Gupta, Regional Procurement Director, South Asia, Reckitt Benckiser; Mr. Sunil Banthiya, COO, Aliaxis and Mr. Vinod Mathur, Sr. Director, Strategic Services, Blue Yonder. These eminent speakers shared their thoughts on the 4 keynote topics namely Tailor-made Solutions for Supply Chain Efficiency, Manufacturing and Consumer behaviour: Strategies to Combat Volatility, The Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Workforce of The Future. The convention also witnessed panel discussions on topics such as Reinventing India’s Food Supply Chain, Beyond brick and Mortar System: Enroute Digital Transformation, Digital Twins in Supply Chain and Work Culture; and The Boom, Bust and the Bullwhip: Tackling SC Uncertainties.

Dr. Vandana Sonwaney, Director, SIOM Nashik, said, “Tattv has grown to be more than just a conference, it is a legacy of SIOM. Just as the past two days have witnessed, Tattv has always initiated discussions and talks about the most relevant and recent topics that are also meaningful and impactful. The topic of regeneration of the supply chain in light of the pandemic was taken up as it is an issue faced across industries and it might be particularly challenging for some organisations. The issue has been discussed in great detail over these two days and the credit goes to all our speakers who brought their experience to the stage. With so many takeaways and looking at the audience response, we can definitely call it a true success.”

The COVID-19 global pandemic resulted in a paradigm shift in Supply Chains and is bound to lead to changes in Operations Management. It was a rare “what if” scenario that not everyone in the industry was prepared for. Just as a Phoenix rises from its ashes, global supply chains will also rethink, revamp and reboot their strategy and adopt technologically advanced tools and models. Tattv 2021 provided clarity about what these strategies and changes will look like and what they will mean in the long run. It also initiated a dialogue between leading industry experts to help operations specialists keep track of changes in technology, methodology and economy pertaining to the field.

Through numerous collaborations between academia and industry, SIOM provides business solutions in real-time by providing the companies with the best analytical know-how. Being a specialised institution with a clear focus on Operations, SIOM continually offers consultancy and business advisory services for the industry to achieve operational excellence as a whole. It is dedicated to promoting international understanding through quality education and aims at giving the world innovative, agile and dynamic business leaders with strong values.

