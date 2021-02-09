IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Tattv ’21 greeted with fervour amongst operations professionals
Speakers for the first day of the summit. (Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management )
Speakers for the first day of the summit. (Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management )
brand post

Tattv ’21 greeted with fervour amongst operations professionals

Tattv, a convention organized by SIOM, Nashik, gave an insight into the field of Operations
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:32 PM IST

India, 08th Feb, 2021: On the 6th and 7th of February, Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM) held the 14th edition of their annual flagship summit Tattv. This year, the summit was centred around the theme “Supply Chain 2.0: The Phoenix in Disruption.” The convention witnessed some prominent business leaders who talked about the different aspects of the operations and supply chain in line with the core theme. The leading personalities gave an insight into the rapidly developing technology and the ever growing competition that the companies face and how they are finding ways through these challenges. The event provided the attendees with an opportunity to gain a perspective and insight into the field of operations.

The conference was graced by eminent keynote speakers such as Mr. Bitan Datta, Managing Director and Partner, BCG; Mr. Radha Mohan Gupta, Regional Procurement Director, South Asia, Reckitt Benckiser; Mr. Sunil Banthiya, COO, Aliaxis and Mr. Vinod Mathur, Sr. Director, Strategic Services, Blue Yonder. These eminent speakers shared their thoughts on the 4 keynote topics namely Tailor-made Solutions for Supply Chain Efficiency, Manufacturing and Consumer behaviour: Strategies to Combat Volatility, The Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Workforce of The Future. The convention also witnessed panel discussions on topics such as Reinventing India’s Food Supply Chain, Beyond brick and Mortar System: Enroute Digital Transformation, Digital Twins in Supply Chain and Work Culture; and The Boom, Bust and the Bullwhip: Tackling SC Uncertainties.

Speakers for the 2nd day of the summit.(Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management)
Speakers for the 2nd day of the summit.(Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management)

Dr. Vandana Sonwaney, Director, SIOM Nashik, said, “Tattv has grown to be more than just a conference, it is a legacy of SIOM. Just as the past two days have witnessed, Tattv has always initiated discussions and talks about the most relevant and recent topics that are also meaningful and impactful. The topic of regeneration of the supply chain in light of the pandemic was taken up as it is an issue faced across industries and it might be particularly challenging for some organisations. The issue has been discussed in great detail over these two days and the credit goes to all our speakers who brought their experience to the stage. With so many takeaways and looking at the audience response, we can definitely call it a true success.”

The COVID-19 global pandemic resulted in a paradigm shift in Supply Chains and is bound to lead to changes in Operations Management. It was a rare “what if” scenario that not everyone in the industry was prepared for. Just as a Phoenix rises from its ashes, global supply chains will also rethink, revamp and reboot their strategy and adopt technologically advanced tools and models. Tattv 2021 provided clarity about what these strategies and changes will look like and what they will mean in the long run. It also initiated a dialogue between leading industry experts to help operations specialists keep track of changes in technology, methodology and economy pertaining to the field.

Through numerous collaborations between academia and industry, SIOM provides business solutions in real-time by providing the companies with the best analytical know-how. Being a specialised institution with a clear focus on Operations, SIOM continually offers consultancy and business advisory services for the industry to achieve operational excellence as a whole. It is dedicated to promoting international understanding through quality education and aims at giving the world innovative, agile and dynamic business leaders with strong values.

For more information visit: SIOM, Nashik

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Talha Nasir
Talha Nasir
brand post

Talha Nasir, a successful Dubai-based entrepreneur believes in hard work

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Nasir has invested a substantial amount of time, power, and money over the past six years in Dubai to turn his companies into the prosperous organisations they are today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sahil Khan, owner, Divine Nutrition
Sahil Khan, owner, Divine Nutrition
brand post

Hiren Desai & Sahil Khan bring USA FDA registered supplements brand to India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Divine Nutrition is first and the only Indian brand to be approved by both FSSAI and FDA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh
Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh
brand post

Yogesh Batra & Akshay Singh are flag bearers of successful, new-age marketing

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Yogesh Batra is just a 21-year-old and comes from Sonipat , Haryana. He is pursuing his B.Tech in Computer Science while Akshay Singh is doing his MBBS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speakers for the first day of the summit. (Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management )
Speakers for the first day of the summit. (Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management )
brand post

Tattv ’21 greeted with fervour amongst operations professionals

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Tattv, a convention organized by SIOM, Nashik, gave an insight into the field of Operations
READ FULL STORY
Close
NutriBears Gummies are scientifically formulated to cater to the specific needs of growing children and young adults.( NutriBears Gummies)
NutriBears Gummies are scientifically formulated to cater to the specific needs of growing children and young adults.( NutriBears Gummies)
brand post

NutriBears' Gummies makes its digital debut and moms can't stop raving about it

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:20 PM IST
NutriBears Gummies are nutritional gummy vitamins, made with natural ingredients and endorsed by paediatricians since 2012.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Converge Biotech is a leading healthcare company based at Hyderabad, having a nationwide presence.(Converge Biotech)
Converge Biotech is a leading healthcare company based at Hyderabad, having a nationwide presence.(Converge Biotech)
brand post

Converge Biotech ties up with OncoDNA to personalize cancer care in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST
OncoDNA’s solutions are designed to guide oncologists in the selection of the most appropriate treatments based on the specific tumor profile of a patient.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhupad Mishra
Prabhupad Mishra
brand post

Tapestry of Life Candences

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • The popular book from Prabhupad Mishra is gaining popularity amongst the youth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ludo Pro Action on Google.(Boltd)
Ludo Pro Action on Google.(Boltd)
brand post

Now just say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to get the game started

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Ludo Pro can be played with voice in single-player mode or up to 4 friends can play with each other on the same device.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Dandi March demonstrated the effectiveness of non-violent civil disobedience as a form of protest for the first time.
The Dandi March demonstrated the effectiveness of non-violent civil disobedience as a form of protest for the first time.
brand post

National Salt Satyagraha Memorial: Recreating the historic Dandi March

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:36 PM IST
The marvelous monument offers an experiential journey to visitors and recreates the spirit and energy of the historic Dandi March at the site, where Gandhiji broke the Salt Law imposed by the British.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wecript browser will allow you to look up anything just as a normal browser would but here you won’t have to be worried about sharing your personal data.
Wecript browser will allow you to look up anything just as a normal browser would but here you won’t have to be worried about sharing your personal data.
brand post

Wecript Search Engine: Search & browse safely without sharing personal data

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:06 PM IST
It is one of the best search engines, which totally understands boundaries and consent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RialzoIndia connects entrepreneurs, investors, and corporations, who want to accelerate their progress.
RialzoIndia connects entrepreneurs, investors, and corporations, who want to accelerate their progress.
brand post

RialzoIndia - Most trustable fundraising platform for startups & businesses

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:08 PM IST
RialzoIndia is an excellent center point that interfaces organizations and new companies with purchasers, dealers, and speculators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharati Mahapatra has a passion for making films; especially those that touch the heart of the audience and tell a good story.
Bharati Mahapatra has a passion for making films; especially those that touch the heart of the audience and tell a good story.
brand post

XQBIC Production starts on the path of success with a victory at SRFA Cannes

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Love and Care-The Feelings is the first short film the team and producer have worked on for the production house and so it holds a special place in their heart.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new bio metric machines mark the attendance and also senses the body temperature with the help of Thermal Temperature Screening feature.
The new bio metric machines mark the attendance and also senses the body temperature with the help of Thermal Temperature Screening feature.
brand post

A genuine contribution to 'Vocal for local'

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Exhibiting how in-house research & development played a major role in developing an indigenous contactless temperature measuring attendance device.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a good investment choice.(Bajaj Finance)
With the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a good investment choice.(Bajaj Finance)
brand post

Why Bajaj Finance online FD is a smart investment choice for millennials

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:24 PM IST
With guaranteed returns and the facility to invest from the comfort of home, Fixed Deposit can be one of the best investment choices for millennials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The conference brought together many leading local and global investment management practitioners, experts, and economists to discuss the latest trends in the global investment management industry.(CFA Society India)
The conference brought together many leading local and global investment management practitioners, experts, and economists to discuss the latest trends in the global investment management industry.(CFA Society India)
brand post

Disruption not restricted to pandemic, say experts at CFA Society conference

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The virtual conference provided an excellent opportunity for over 1000 registered delegates to learn and network with some of the best minds in the industry and fellow CFA® charterholders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP