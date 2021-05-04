TAVI procedure a boon for critical heart patients during pandemic

The pandemic has challenged the healthcare system worldwide, notwithstanding the medical professionals are gearing up for befitting reply with various medical procedures and medicines. Recent reports point that Covid–19 and heart disease are a deadly mix, but if we read about this medical procedure conducted at Mumbai-based Masina Heart Institute, then it brings a sigh of relief.

Dr. Zainulabedin Hamdulay, head of Masina Heart Institute, Dr. Haresh Mehta and Dr. Ankur Phatarpekar have successfully performed a complex, minimally invasive Transcatheter Double Valve Implantation procedure on a 72-year-old woman to correct the narrowed previously implanted surgical aortic and mitral valves. The process otherwise requires open-heart surgery, which was not feasible in this case due to the risk of morbidity given her cardiac history.

Speaking on this new procedure, Dr. Zainulabedin Hamdulay observed that given my experience of more than 15 years and operated over 9000 heart patients “I can say the process is beneficial for high-risk and old patients. It is an established therapy for such patients with complex heart problems. It has been proven in such patients that when compared to open-heart surgery it has better survival and lesser morbidity or complication rate.”

Dr. Haresh Mehta an Interventional Cardiologist said, “We performed two procedures in one sitting. First, we carried out Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and then Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR) to amend the stenosis. The new valves started functioning immediately. This type of double valve replacement (both aortic valve and mitral valve) without open-heart surgery is done for the first time at Masina Heart Institute in Mumbai. The patient was in the ICU for one day and stayed in the hospital for the next 4 days after the procedure. It's like magic to see the fast recovery of such critically ill heart patients.”

In a TAVI and TMVR procedure, a doctor can repair an affected aortic and mitral valve without performing open-heart surgery. Through this procedure, the new heart valve is inserted somewhat like a stent, i.e. via catheter through an incision in the leg and guided to the heart, to treat the narrowed aortic valve which has fails to open properly.

Dr. Ankur Phatarpekar says, “Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR) is a very successful process for treating stenosis of valves as it is of low risk for patients. It offers faster recovery, low mortality and low risk or complications of stroke or kidney problems and no cut or surgery on the body, hence due to these advantages the USFDA has approved it, as well.”

TAVI is a relatively new but safe and successful technique. Hospitalisation is very short and after TAVI patients can go home in three to four days. However certain ethical procedures and evaluation needs to be conducted to ensure that the patient is eligible for TAVI procedure, maintained Dr. Zainulabedin Hamdulay.

Apart from this new procedure which is a boon for critical heart patients, Masina Heart Institute has arranged for a dedicated 4 bedded cardiac ICU triage to accept all emergency cardiac patients, irrespective of their coronavirus (COVID-19) status. Besides this, another 12 bedded ICU with single compartments to treat cardiac patients who are Covid positive and 12 bedded cardiac ICU to take care of the non-covid cardiac patients. This attempt by Masina Heart Institute is fulfilling its civic obligation and being at the service of critical and needy cardiac patients, who otherwise may find it difficult to get quality and timely treatment.

The effort by Masina Heart Institute is to see that in this pandemic, where other serious cardiac ailments are getting less attention and focus, cardiac patients should not suffer. In this setting at Masina Heart Institute, the patients with Chest pain or myocardial infarction (MI) were taken for primary treatment and were kept in isolation at triage ICU until the release of the covid report. Once the report was negative the patient is then shifted to the main ICU building for appropriate heart treatment, if the report turns out to be positive then the patient is shifted to another ICU dedicated to treating cardiac plus covid patients.

Masina Heart Institute has made this arrangement following all the necessary protocols for the safety of its patients and medical staff. Since the establishment of this arrangement, Masina Heart Institute was able to provide safe and timely treatment to many heart patients during this pandemic.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

The patient was in the ICU for one day and stayed in the hospital for the next 4 days after the procedure. It's like magic to see the fast recovery of such critically ill heart patients." In a TAVI and TMVR procedure, a doctor can repair an affected aortic and mitral valve without performing open-heart surgery. Through this procedure, the new heart valve is inserted somewhat like a stent, i.e. via catheter through an incision in the leg and guided to the heart, to treat the narrowed aortic valve which has fails to open properly. 