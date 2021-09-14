Tax4Wealth makes job opportunities under the prowess of CEO Himanshu Kumar

With a mission to create verified content through practicing professionals, Tax4wealth is looking to become the biggest content creator in the domain, targeting to offer more than 200 courses on various topics in the coming 8 to 10 months. Edutech startup Tax4wealth is one of the largest companies that have adopted a 360-degree approach to reach its audiences. With a significantly big vision of being a 200 plus company in the coming 6 months, the organization is looking to launch small studios for its partners across major cities.

With its solutions, Tax4wealth is making people accustomed to online learning so that they can be ready to tackle any situation in the future.

What is the ultimate aim of Tax4wealth?

As we all know that Tax4wealth is an incredible platform for video-based information related to Income Tax and Wealth Management. We at Tax4wealth want to build a solid professional Indian.(team) The main motive is to present content that is effective and affordable to all as such things are not easily available across India.

How is Tax4wealth beneficial to professionals?

We have two types of revenue models, one is where we would pay a certain percentage of the total revenue of the video, and secondly where we adopt hourly payment to our professionals after making the videos.

What are the hurdles that you faced during the establishment of Tax4wealth?

Well, any new business setup in its initial stage faces difficulties and so did we. From convincing professionals to make videos, no money to pay them, to no marketing, we have faced it all.

How this is taking forward the Skill India initiative?

With Skill India Initiative, people can access better-paying jobs and experience a higher standard of living. We have a lot of paid courses that help us, professionals, to keep up in terms of their income. Also, these courses ultimately help people to get career growth in their respective domains. We are breaking boundaries between urban and rural India to provide opportunities to everyone.

In the past, we have already delivered more than 1000 free educational videos related to tax, stock market, etc. on our platform. To get easy access, anyone can find Tax4wealth on OTT, Google play store, and the web.

Does the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrict the reach of Tax4weath beyond cities?

No, since due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all educational institutions are shut, people have moved towards digital education. After the pandemic, people are ready to buy online. Before that, it was a bit of a challenge to reach to a bigger audience. So, COVID-19, has helped us increase our reach in a positive way.

COVID has stressed everyone's expenses. Is Tax4weath easily accessible or affordable to everyone?

We care about the people, hence keeping an eye on the financial condition of people due to COVID-19, our content is easily accessible or affordable to everyone. We provide content from experienced and practicing professionals at a very reasonable price, for example- Goods and Services Tax (GST) Mega course at only Rs. 2400 with 26 experienced and practicing professionals in GST.

What are the future goals?

We atTax4wealth are trying to make a difference from traditional learning. We want to continue to provide verified content with the help of our brilliant professionals. Here at Tax4wealth, we serve the people and make content in their interests.

Tax4wealth has received funding and technology support from VisionIAS. What can we expect from this association?

We would like to thank VisionIAS (Ajayvision Education Private Ltd Top online IAS coaching in India) for this effort. We expect that, with the help of VisionIAS, we will be able to produce more content. Also, we will reach out to more people by using our professional knowledge and learning. We are going to make content for people with the help of enhanced technology.

How this funding will be utilized as far as EdTech is concerned?

With this association, we are aiming to become the biggest content creators in our domain. We are targeting 200 plus courses in the next 8 to 10 months. We offer a variety of topics. We are also increasing our team and sales staff to 200 plus in the next 5 to 6 months to increase the production and sales volume, so we can provide more content to the people who are choosing Tax4wealth to shape their careers.

We are also planning to open small studios for our partners all across major cities in India.

How important is edtech in the present time, keeping an eye on the COVID-19 pandemic?

Digital or online classes in the ongoing pandemic is pathbreaking. With the help of technology, e-learning is becoming a part and parcel of our education system. We can say that the present educational system is no longer equal to the traditional classroom setup. That's where edtech comes in. Here at Tax4wealth, we are making people familiar with online learning so that they can be ready to tackle any situation in near future.