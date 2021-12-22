Teamology Explains The Evolution Of PR Globally

PR or "Public Relations" is a buzzword often used by managers and marketers alike. The profession is perceived as a recent development alongside digital marketing but in reality, it dates all the way back to 1800. While there isn't a concrete date or timestamp about the development or recognition of Public Relations, it is over a century-old practice that is the backbone of most enterprises and their ventures. Public Relations has manifested into a quintessential entity for businesses that need to build a strong reputation and connect deeply with their end-consumers.

Mr. Gulrez Alam and Md Badshah Ansari, the founders of Teamology Softech Media Services Pvt. Ltd is an adept PR management expert who has helped many business ventures achieve true recognition from millions of consumers worldwide. He says, " Public Relations has evolved immensely due to the massive developments in technology. Earlier PR also relied on traditional channels such as Telegrams, Newspapers, etc. Now, PR is swiftly executed on the digital space, all thanks to the intense connectivity and the presence of the audience. PR isn't confined to press releases and works in tandem with the marketing campaign while expanding to a lot of other mediums rather than traditional media."

Gulrez adds, " Teamology Softech Media Services Pvt. Ltd exists only to help brands present themselves in the most positive manner to the target audience. We are not here to execute sales but we work to build brand recognition and reliability. Public Relations helps the consumers to know about the current status of their company, their new product lineup, and responses, and how they are tackling modern problems related to their industry. You can spend millions on a lucrative advertisement campaign but that will only garner one-time buyers. To cultivate a relationship with the end-consumers you have to implement PR and engage with the consumers to solve their problems. That is how you become the titan of your niche and achieve the utmost trust and recognition from the audience. At Teamolgy, we always work on developing earnest and compelling coverages which are featured in reliable publications. Reputation management is our forte and we do the best that we can, to always project you as the unicorns of your industry."