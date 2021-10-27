TechAhead Is Nurturing A Brave New World With Digital Transformation

If the Industrial Revolution in the 17th century was about manufacturing and the early 1990s was about the Internet, then 2021 & beyond is about digital and mobile transformation, and we at TechAhead are leading the charge in this never-seen-before disruption.

What exactly has triggered this new, exciting digital revolution, and how TechAhead is leveraging this tsunami of digital transformation to empower enterprises and businesses?

Let’s dive straight into the crux of this development..

Pandemic, Lockdowns & The Need

The pandemic hit us like an asteroid: brutal, out of nowhere, and sudden.

Although businesses and enterprises, especially SMEs and startups have been using digital tools and the Internet for their operation and processes, the sudden global lockdowns and a sense of chaos disrupted every previously known disaster management protocol.

Offices were suddenly closed, roads deserted and there was a fear that the economy would spiral down towards an unforeseen depression and a dip.

But then, Internet and Digital platforms rose like Phoenix from the ashes and stunned the entire world with their flexibility and power.

The tasks which were not even imagined to be done via online modes suddenly became 100% digital, and this triggered a new revolution in the business world.

Platforms such as Zoom witnessed a massive 370-400% rise in usage, revenues within a few months, online services such as app-based food orders jumped 100% within 30 days globally, and millions of employees started working from home, deploying cutting edge software and tools for seamless productivity.

The world suddenly turned 100% digital and mobile, and we survived. And thrived.

TechAhead Developing A Brave New World Of Digital Transformation

Right at the cusp of this new digital revolution is TechAhead: We are triggering digital & mobile transformation at an astronomical scale, and empowering businesses, enterprises, and startups/SMEs to leverage the power of technology to expand, grow and scale.

We are ranked among the top 1000 tech companies globally and #3 biggest multicultural tech companies (Clutch rankings), and in the last 11 years, we have successfully delivered 2000+ digital platforms, mobile apps, and IoT based solutions to some of the biggest global corporations such as American Express, AXA, Audi, Disney, ICC and more.

The pandemic and the lockdowns provided us with a new impetus, a new momentum to further diversify our digital transformation services, and further leverage the power of the Internet, and mobile platforms to empower global businesses.

Not only did we deployed 100% work from home for our 200+ strong team spread across the US and India, but we also developed newer digital product engineering solutions, exciting mobile platforms, and innovative IoT based solutions that enabled our clients to run their businesses seamlessly, and generate more revenues despite an unpredictable market and unstable economy.

Our digital & mobile transformations initiatives have already empowered 2 million+ moms to lose 6 million+ pounds; enabled ICC (world’s 2nd biggest sports federation) to reinvent the game of cricket for 400 million fans, allowed American Express to sell more services, and enabled AXA (World’s 2nd biggest insurance firm) to provide 80% faster roadside assistance to millions of customers.

And this is just the start.

With our in-depth expertise and experience in delivering stunning digital transformation services and mobility solutions, IoT-powered innovative platforms, and business expertise, we are leading the charge to nurture a digitally-empowered world of new, exciting businesses, globally.

To find out more about our vision and mission fuelled by technological innovations, and digital transformations, schedule a no-obligation meeting with our Mobile App Development Company and embrace the future, right away.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.