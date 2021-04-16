Techila Global Services ensures that the pandemic does not affect the job hunt

Techila Global Services, a Salesforce development and consultancy company, has been aiming at providing suitable job opportunities to aspiring Salesforce professionals. The company intends to help deserving candidates land their dream jobs in the field of Salesforce development, architecture, consultancy, and many more.

Since 2020, the country has witnessed a massive loss of jobs due to the COVID situation. The pandemic forced people to stay at home and businesses to shut their doors for an indefinite period of time. This resulted in several organizations having to let go of their employees to cut down their costs and survive during the testing times.

When it comes to providing Salesforce jobs, Techila Global Services has been offering suitable job opportunities to deserving IT aspirants who have been looking for the right jobs since the pandemic situation started. The Salesforce development company has active job opportunities for experienced IT professionals as well as young graduates looking forward to entering the intricate world of Salesforce.

Chitiz Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Techila Global Services, believes that the IT industry will always be open for professionals having the right skills for the job. He says, “I find myself lucky to be working in the IT industry, which has not faced the wrath of the pandemic as much as the other industries have. Also, digitization and process automation are at their peak, making it important for an organization to implement platforms like Salesforce. By providing relevant job opportunities to dedicated Salesforce professionals, we aim at helping our clients cater to their business processes and allow our employees to be equipped with the latest technological trends.”

Along with providing jobs to deserving candidates, Techila Global Services also focuses on the overall professional development of its employees. Mr. Agarwal believes that since Salesforce is an intrinsic platform to work on, it is always important to keep the employees updated with the latest advancements and make them work with the latest tools to help them use the platform better. Moreover, he gives a lot of importance to Salesforce certification when it comes to getting Salesforce professionals trained.

Mr. Agarwal recently made the decision of covering the costs of his employees’ Salesforce certification examinations. This initiative was introduced to encourage more and more employees to get themselves Salesforce certified and obtain finesse in their areas of expertise. He says, “When you are Salesforce certified, your value and reputation as a Salesforce professional automatically increases. We look forward to building a skilled and capable team of certified professionals who know all tricks of the trade and are capable to design personalized solutions based on the clients’ specific requirements.

Further, Mr. Agarwal ensures that their Salesforce professionals are able to maintain a healthy work-life balance while working on different projects. Especially in the case of employees working remotely, he makes sure that they do not spend any more time working from home than what is expected from them.

About Techila Global Services

Techila Global Services is a Salesforce development company and a Salesforce Consulting Partner company based out of Pune, Maharashtra, owned and managed by Chitiz Agarwal. Apart from providing Salesforce services for more than 8 years, Mr. Agarwal provides free Salesforce training to interested aspirants through Techila Academy – and educational extension of Techila Global Services. The training platform is home to a variety of online Salesforce courses and webinars hosted by some of the most noted experts in the IT industry.