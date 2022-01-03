‘Technocrat Anshul’ YouTube channel garners a massive follower base

YouTuber Anshul has clocked a massive fan following on his YouTube channel and Facebook. The influencer has garnered 150K followers on Facebook and 450K subscribers on his YouTube channel with his dedicated efforts and the vast amount of knowledge of the interior design industry. The YouTube influencer has named his YouTube channel “Technocrat Anshul” which showcases content regarding interior designing. He is one of the few influencers who has made his presence on both the platforms YouTube and Facebook. With his huge fan base, the YouTuber has received 6.3 million views on his video named ‘100 Gaj House Design India | 100 Gaj plot kaNaksha | 100 Gaj House front Design | 100 Gaj Villa’.

Talking about his success story, the YouTuber says, “I have always been passionate about educating people about the interior designing industry. Seeing people acknowledging my results makes me happy and pushes me to make videos that provide people with innovative and revolutionary ideas to decorate their homes in an ultramodern way. I feel grateful that God has given me this opportunity to help people in designing their dream homes. If you have the potential to produce extraordinary results and the courage to dream big, then nothing could stop you from achieving your dreams. I feel blessed to be a part of the YouTube community and promised to make videos that help the people in their home designing journey.”

The YouTuber Anshul has obtained around 10K comments and over 138K likes on his insightful interior designing video titled ‘100 Gaj House Design India | 100 Gaj plot kaNaksha | 100 Gaj House front Design | 100 Gaj Villa’. His channel “Technocrat Anshul”, talks about the varied designs for 100 square yards and has provided some of the best designs under his YouTube channel. The influencer Anshul has also curated a list of interior items with the discounted price given in the description box of the video. The channel is constantly doing remarkably well and is producing the best interior designing videos that assist people in their designing journey.

