Technoglobe: Shiraz Khan’s dream to make Indian youth employment-ready

In today’s digital world, Information Technology (IT) has become one of the central and most essential components in any company. Companies all around the world are investing in IT infrastructure to increase their productivity and support their growth. Therefore, having proper IT training gives an individual the competitive edge he requires to survive in the contemporary competitive job market. Realizing the necessity of IT training, many colleges and universities are also taking the initiative to equip their students with appropriate IT knowledge by giving them training sessions. These IT training sessions not only help the students to understand the new technologies but also enhance their adaptability in different business processes. There might be hundreds of IT training institutions in India but Shiraz Khan’s Technoglobe outshines every one of them.

Being a postgraduate in Information Technology and Business Management, Shiraz has always been aware of the importance of IT training in shaping one’s career and the lack of trained employees in the Indian market. In 2001, he founded Technoglobe with the sole aim to provide the students with high-end IT training and develop their IT skills. The company started its journey as a flagship of VSM Infotech, a Government of Rajasthan registered & ISO 9001:2008 certified offshore Software Development & IT Training and Placement Company. Today, the company has become the biggest name in Rajasthan’s IT training and skill development sector.

Talking about Technoglobe’s journey, company founder and director Shiraz Khan says, “We worked very hard from the beginning and I was fortunate enough to have a great core team with me. A few name of the team members I would like to mention that has contributed a lot to the success of this organization are Afsha Khan, Cherry Jain, Priyanka Singh, and Mohd Yusuf.”

Today’s dynamic marketplace demands highly trained employees to allow the organizations to sustain and survive. An IT literate individual can help companies to manage their information while maximizing their efficiency. Technoglobe, a strong believer in perseverance and skill development, works with almost every college and university in Rajasthan to make their students job-ready. The IT training firm offers training courses for all the branches of engineering including all core branches of engineering such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Communication, Computer Science & IT.

Technoglobe is an authorized testing center of leading industry names like HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), MICROSOFT, ADOBE, AUTODESK, and TALLY. The IT training institute delivers in-depth knowledge of the new-age technologies through real-time projects. The students also get a certification of internship from their partners like HP, Microsoft, Autodesk, and Adobe. In unison, the highly experienced professionals in the placement team guarantee 100% placement opportunities to its students.

With 20 years of experience in training students, Shiraz and his company Technoglobe have been successful in building the careers of thousands of aspirers. The company has even gained considerable recognition through associations with Rajasthan Technical University, Kota & Ministry of MSME. The company also was recognized for its good work and has received awards for excelling in the education sector by personalities like Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Mr Anand Kumar (Super 30), Dr. Najma heptullah, Mr. Jackie Shroff, Mr Shekhar Suman, Mr Arun Verma (Tata CMC All India Head), and many other renowned people.

Driven by his work ethic, dedication and sense of responsibility, Shiraz Khan with his company Technoglobe and its effective team is successful “to deliver quality training supported by 100% placements” and thus contributed at best of their level “to make the nation a skilled and a Powerful one.”Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.