Telemedicine is tackling the healthcare gaps in India and saving lives

Being the seventh-largest country globally and the second most populated, India faces vast challenges when it comes to medical care. Since it's an underdeveloped country with poor infrastructure and a substantial urban-rural gap, almost a billion Indians lack the basic standard of living. That stands for primary medical care too. Finding trusted, certified doctors in the neighborhood is impossible for many Indians—especially those living in rural areas.

Challenges of the urban-rural gap

According to the Medical Council of India, the doctor-patient ratio is as low as 1:2,000, if not lower than that. The fact is that most quality doctors practice in large cities where they enjoy more significant opportunities. Such practice, unfortunately, leaves a massive portion of citizens without primary medical care or in the hands of quacks.

Yes, India is developing very fast, so big cities have first-world infrastructure inside them. However, smaller towns like Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and villages lack good infrastructure. That means those Indians have to make difficult and expensive traveling arrangements to access essential medical care. Poor road quality certainly doesn't help and poses a significant challenge in getting help for those who need it.

One of the biggest challenges of India's public healthcare is the fact there is only one government doctor on 10.189 people and only one government hospital bed on 2.046 people.

The gender gap is tremendous

Furthermore, alongside the urban-rural gap, there is also a vast gender gap. Access to health care is a distant dream for many Indian women, revealed a study conducted by Harvard University, with the help of experts from India. Indian women indeed suffer a huge gender bias in their efforts to access health care. Because of gender stereotypes in society, women still tend to be silent, not seeking help for their health problems.

How vast the gender gap is proved by science. The research examined the records of 2,377,028 patients who visited the AIIMS medical facility from January to December 2016. Compared to 67% of men getting access to health care, only 37% of women got the same.

The research found another tragic fact. A woman's reproductive age seems to be a significant factor in deciding whether she should get access to a medical professional or not.

The study also found that this already vast gender bias increases with distance from the capital of India, New Delhi. States in the east and far-flung parts of Uttar Pradesh have a lower number of women reporting for treatment than New Delhi, where access to medical care is much easier.

One of the main reasons is the cost of the travel. The higher the distance, the little the probability that a woman will get the care she needs. And honestly put, families are not keen to bring their women to specialized hospitals for treatments if it means spending a lot of money on travel.

This practice certainly is gross neglect of female health, but it is the harsh truth. Luckily, things are changing for the better with the rise of telehealth -a virtual remote health care on the rise.

Telemedicine is a game-changer in India

Although India lacks good physical infrastructure, quality hospitals of the country use state-of-the-art medical technology; more importantly, India has a superb digital infrastructure that allows fast and cost-effective data sharing. The country is thus an excellent breeding ground for telehealthcare providers.

Telemedicine is bridging the healthcare gap in India. The most respectable, well-trained doctors can now treat patients in far-flung, distant parts of the country with a click on the device. Thanks to the good digital infrastructure, patients living far away can get proper medical treatment and care.

Hundreds of kilometers of distance now present no obstacle to quality medical care. The medical and communication technologies are simple to use and affordable. Research has shown that almost 75 percent of telemedicine patients get a successful diagnosis and treatment.

Sprint Medical is a state-of-the-art telehealthcare provider

Sprint Medical is one of the telemedicine providers in India that is doing anything in its power to help distant citizens in Prayagraj get the care they need and deserve. Their best-certified doctors treat patients with professionalism and compassion, giving them much-needed peace of mind in these uncertain times.

Such patient-driven virtual doctor consultation works as the first call of patients in developing parts of India. Offering satellite Nurse assisted E-Clinics where the patient can walk in and get diagnosed with IoT-Connected devices, Nurse Assisted HomeDoc services when the patient can not travel to the hospital. Nurse Assisted Online Doctor Consultation where patients get full support from a trained nurse to select and navigate the consultation process; Sprint Medical helps people find the perfect doctor and easily book an appointment.

Using the integrated end-to-end solution, medical professionals can now be there and care for their distant patients. Sprint Medical's Progonose platform makes health care far more efficient by collecting patient's vitals, EKG, and Blood glucose monitoring in real-time.

This telehealth provider also highlights common risk factors, flagging contraindications, and frequently checks in with their patients to address their unique needs.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

