Ten years long success story of Robotic Surgery at World Laparoscopy Hospital

World Laparoscopy Hospital is proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its department of Robotic Surgery. Over the past decade, WLH has built a new tradition of patient care and this hospital is the first private hospital in India to start da Vinci Robotic surgery. “This has led us to achieve exceptional results and marked a major milestone in the history of robotic surgery in India” said DR. R.K. Mishra, Director, World Laparoscopy Hospital.

World Laparoscopy Hospital is the second hospital in India after All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, Delhi) to start da Vinci Robotic Surgery. Till now hundreds of advanced robotic surgeries has been performed and thousands of surgeons and gynaecologists are trained at this institute for robotic surgery.

World Laparoscopy Hospital offers Fellowship of International College of Robotic Surgeons to surgeons and gynaecologists from all over World. The da Vinci Surgical System allows surgeons to perform complex procedures with smaller learning curves using a robotic minimally invasive approach routinely and with confidence. The surgeons and gynaecologists can perform most of the robotic surgery themselves after taking this training. The da Vinci Robotic Surgery System retains and builds on the core robotic technology of advanced 3D HD visualization with up to 25x magnification and an immersive view of the operative field. Robotic endo wrist instruments have better dexterity and range of motion far greater than even the human hand. Intuitive da Vinci technology, replicates the experience of open surgery by preserving natural eye-hand-instrument alignment and control.

To get Fellowship of International College of Robotic Surgery at World Laparoscopy Hospital, Candidates must hold M.B; B.S or equivalent and at least 3 years post-registration experience in General surgery or Gynaecology or degree of M.S or M.D for Indian candidates. Only Online Application is sufficient for admission to the Fellowship of International College of Robotic Surgeons (FICRS) Training course. Certificate of Fellowship of International College of Robotic Surgeons (FICRS) will be awarded by International College of Robotic Surgeons and World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeon

The credit for all those years of success without the help of entire team would not be possible. Celebrating a tenth-anniversary milestone is a big achievement in itself. It’s a celebration for all who have been a part of the institute through all those years.

