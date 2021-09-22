Term 1 Boards Date sheet Update! 5 Score Booster Tips For 10th & 12th MCQs

With the board exams approaching soon, students have got to start focusing on a strategic way of preparation. According to the latest update on the CBSE website, they updated the term 1 weightage of the following subjects for 12th: (Math- 40 marks, English- 40 marks, Biology- 35 marks, Physics- 35 marks

Chemistry- 35 marks) and subjects for 10th (Maths-40 marks, Science-40 marks, Social Science-40 marks, English-40 marks)

We are sharing some tips for students which have been proven to help get the maximum score.

Plan the course of your preparation: With the exams a few months away, students cannot afford to lose time on unnecessary topics. Students need to make a schedule to ensure, firstly, the entire syllabus is covered. Secondly, focus on the difficult and topics and spend time mastering them. Lastly, see to it that you have enough days in hand to revise.

1.Clear your doubts:

It's very important to have your doubts and concepts clear before you start your revision. Waiting till the last minute will make it more complicated. Go through all the concepts in sciences and mathematics and see if there is anything you have not understood. If there is, get in touch with your teachers and ask them to explain the difficult parts.

2. Start making notes:

Certain topics are difficult to retain. Writing down important notes in your own words enables you to understand and remember them better. If you have the time, make detailed notes of the difficult topics using colour coding to highlight things you feel can definitely be asked in the exams.

3.Chapter-wise Topic-wise Revise as much as you can:

All that you have learnt needs to be revised constantly so that you don’t forget any point. Ensure that you give enough time to every difficult topic so that you don’t miss anything by revising at the last minute.

The best seller Chapter-wise Topic-wise CBSE MCQs Question Banks Class 10 & 12 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22, is the go-to resource to master Term 1 Based all MCQs Typologies (Stand Alone, Reasoning-Assertion, Cased-Based). These books also include cognitive, video-based hybrid learning tools to grab concepts for quick learning and improve your memorization.

4.Practice every type of MCQ:

CBSE exam papers will be dominated by MCQs, and they won’t be as simple as you think. MCQs will be of three types, Stand Alone MCQs, Assertion-reason-based MCQs and Case-based MCQs. These types require more thorough preparation for you to answer them accurately. Oswaal CBSE MCQs Term 1 Sample Papers Class 10 & 12 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 has questions based on the latest typologies and will enable you to practice all the types of MCQs till you perfect them.

5.Sample Papers, NCERT & PYQs Matters:

It’s important to solve sample question papers in order to decode the upcoming exam pattern, have real-time, time-optimized exam practice. It will enhance your I-Q level & boost your confidence. The CBSE MCQs Sample Question Papers Class 10 & 12 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 includes every type of MCQs, Mind Maps (for correlated learning) and Mnemonics (for quick learning), video-based cognitive & hybrid learning tools to enable you to get concept ready and score maximum on your Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22.

MCQs in Term 1 Boards are likely to be reframed from the NCERT, NCERT exemplar and previous years’ solved papers. So, we need to have study from these study stuffs to have questions weightage idea for topics & chapters.

Give yourself a break: Make sure you take a break from all the studying once in a while. Refresh your brain from time to time. This way, you will be able to focus better and grasp faster. All the best.