Textiles Committee Secretary Ajit Chavan inaugurates Techtextil India in Mumbai

Bringing the technical textile industry together after a two-year span, Techtextil India 2021 opened in Mumbai today and was inaugurated by key industry and government figures. The trade fair aims to showcase the future potential of technical textiles backed by a series of knowledge sessions, live product demos and B2B networking opportunities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reconnecting the technical textile value chain for the very first-time post- lockdown, Techtextil India 2021 has kicked off in Mumbai. The aim of show organiser Messe Frankfurt India through the new edition is to promote industry unification and support business recovery across the value chain of technical textiles.

The high-profile event held at Bombay Exhibition Centre was inaugurated by:

• Mrs Marja Einig, Deputy Consul General of the German Consulate

• Mr Amit Agarwal, Chairman, Indian Technical Textiles Association (ITTA)

• Mr Anup Rakshit, Executive Director, ITTA

• Mr Avinash Misar, Vice chairman, ITTA

• Mr Pramod Khosla, MD & Chairman, Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd

• Mr Robin Kapoor, CEO & MD, PARK Nonwoven

• Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd

Weavetech Engineers, Lenzing Fibers India Pvt Ltd, Khosla Profile Pvt Ltd, Lucky International, Meera Industries Limited, Park Non-Woven Pvt Ltd, Sarex Chemicals, Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd, SICAM and Suntech Geotextile Pvt Ltd are some of the leading Indian companies participating in the 2021 fair.

One of the key highlights of Techtextil India is the special showcase of German technology at an exclusive German pavilion, featuring some of the top technical textile manufacturers from the country, such as Autefa Solution Germany GmbH, DILO Systems GmbH, Emtec Electronic GmbH, Georg Sahm GmbH & Co, Karl Mayer Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Merz Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Oerlikon Barmag Zweigniederlassung der Oerlikon Textile GmbH & Co.

On the domestic front, the nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation for the Government of Tamil Nadu – Guidance are showcasing their prowess in technical textiles along with some of the major industry players from the state, including Cyber Textiles India Pvt Ltd, Jayashree Spun Bond, Lenzing Ag India, Liester Technologies, Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, Milltex Engineers Pvt Ltd, Superfil Products Pvt Ltd, Uster Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Day two is set to host the next chapter of Techtextil India Digital Symposium allowing attendees to gain insight into major growth prospects and emerging opportunities in India. Aimed at ‘Transforming India’s Technical Textile Landscape through Innovations and Investments’, the virtual platform will feature a series of sessions on Foreign Direct Investment Opportunities and Policies, Investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu, Investments & Opportunities in South Carolina for Technical Textiles sector, PLI & New Investment Opportunities, Sustainable Technical Textiles and Global sustainable approach for Textiles with Antimicrobial Performance. Moreover, attendees and buyers who are unable to attend the physical show are able to witness product demonstrations virtually and engage with exhibitors via the virtual platform.

Showcasing the potential of technical textiles through the new hybrid edition, the remaining two days of the fair will set a tone for strong business restart by delivering crucial learning, sourcing and business opportunities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Press information and photographic material: www.techtextil- india.co.in

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. The Group employs approximately 2,450 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries around the world. The company generated annual sales of approximately €257 million in 2020 after having recorded sales of €736 million the previous year. Even in difficult times caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we are globally networked with our industry sectors. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of the Group’s key USPs is its closely knit global sales network, which extends throughout the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are expanding our digital expertise with new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.