The Barbeque Company awarded as The Best Barbeque Buffet Restaurant of the Year

Harmandeep Khurana, founder of The Barbeque Company, received The Best Barbeque Buffet of the Year award from K. L. Ganju, Hony. Consul General of the Union of the Comoros.
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 06:34 PM IST
SMEBIZZ Entrepreneurs Star Awards 2021 was organized at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi, on April 10.

SMEBIZZ Entrepreneurs Star Awards 2021 was organized at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi, on April 10 to recognize startups and entrepreneurs.

Harmandeep Khurana, founder of The Barbeque Company, received The Best Barbeque Buffet of the Year award from K. L. Ganju, Hony. Consul General of the Union of the Comoros.

Mr. Khurana has implemented a lot of safety measure at The Barbeque Company in light of the pandemic.

Harmandeep opened his first restaurant outlet, The BBQ Company in Janakpuri, New Delhi, in 2015. In order to make it successful, he focused on customer satisfaction and authentic recipes. He believes in satisfying the customer in every way.

Mr. Khurana now aims to have more than 25 restaurants across India, with a turnover of more than 100 crore by 2025. He is working hard to make his dream come true. That day is not far away when we will see Harmandeep as one of the leading restaurateurs of the country.

