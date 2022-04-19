The Best Australia Online Casinos and Pokies

Missing that Aussie casino vibe while travelling across the world? We’re guessing you’re already in pursuit of the best online casinos for Australia - you just don’t know where to find them.

With that in mind, we created a list of the top online casinos specifically designed for Aussies abroad, all featuring similar online pokies and casino games to what you’d typically find at your local gambling establishment.

We ranked each casino for bonuses, quality of pokies, and fairness, ensuring you don’t miss a beat until you get home.

Let’s see what these True Blue casinos have to offer and help you start playing among other Australians on the road.

The Best Online Casinos Australia

1. Red Dog Casino - Best Overall

Red Dog Casino

Pros:

255% deposit match bonus

35 free spins included in bonus

Accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies

Demo versions of all games available

Mobile-optimised

Cons:

High withdrawal limits

Click here to check out the latest Red Dog bonuses

While everyone loves having man’s best friend along for the ride, travelling with your pooch can be quite the hassle.

That’s not the case with the pups at Red Dog Casino, though, as their adorable cartoon mascots will lead you to some of the best pokies promos you’ll find anywhere - and it’s also our top pick for a variety of reasons.

Gaming Library: 4.7/5

The sad fact is that (with one exception that we’ll get to shortly) there simply aren’t many casinos aimed at Aussie expats that offer tons of games in their catalogue. Red Dog is no exception to this rule, with only about 200 games in their coffers.

The overwhelming majority of those are online pokies, although they have a handful of bingo, blackjack, and poker games as well.

There’s a lot of variety, even if it’s not the biggest library out there. And their pokies are quite fun, especially for those who prefer Disney-like cartoon graphics over more realistic imagery.

Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5

Given that the vast majority of their titles have spinning reels, Red Dog naturally tailors their bonus offerings at pokies jockeys. They have an impressive 255% deposit match welcome bonus, which also comes with 35 free spins on the popular Sweet 16 machine.

The wagering requirement for this bonus is 35x, which is fairly standard. You can qualify for it on almost all of their games (including scratch cards and board games), so earning your bonus funds isn’t a chore.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

Cryptoheads will appreciate the fact that you can use both Bitcoin and Ethereum on this site, allowing you to diversify your portfolio a bit while you play. They also accept credit cards and a few different vouchers, and it’s easy to pay on your phone using BPay.

Be aware, though, that their transaction limits can be quite steep. For example, you can’t deposit less than $30 using a credit card, and some options won’t allow you to withdraw winnings of less than $150 at a time.

Misc.: 4.4/5

There’s no dedicated mobile app for this site, but it works well on most browsers. It’s a bit more responsive on Google Chrome, though, so you might have to give Safari or Firefox the night off.

Also, if you just like to play for fun without risking any money, the site has demo versions of all of its games that you can play for free. It’s a great way for Aussie tourists to kill a few hours on the road without murdering their travel budget in the process.

2. Ignition Casino - Best Online Casino for Poker

Ignition Casino

Pros:

Separate welcome bonuses for casino and poker room

Anonymous tables help prevent shady behavior

150% deposit match for Bitcoin users

Zone poker is perfect for action junkies

Can multi-table on mobile devices

Cons:

Fewer than 100 pokies available

Payouts can take as long as 7 days

Take a look at the latest promos and bonuses at Ignition

Ignition Casino is a great all-around poker site (hey, it’s #2 here for a reason), but where it really shines is in its live poker offerings.

They have just about all the games you could want to find, so regardless of whether you’re a fish, shark, or somewhere in between, you’re sure to have a blast on the virtual felt.

Gaming Library: 4.6/5

Like Red Dog, Ignition doesn’t try to wow you with thousands of different titles (most of which you’ll never play). Instead, it focuses on stacking its lineup with top-notch games.

That includes jackpot pokies and video poker, baccarat, blackjack, bingo, and more, with 32 different live dealer options to sample as well. Still, with fewer than 100 pokies, you may find yourself aching for some novelty after a while.

You won’t be bored if you prefer live poker, though, as the action here is some of the best on the ‘net. All sorts of players will find their tastes catered to here, including newbies, who will love the fact that the site’s anonymous tables will prevent shady opponents from using software to track their play.

Action junkies will likely be even more excited, however, as the site’s zone poker option ensures you’re always in the middle of a pot. The way it works is simple: every time you fold, you’re immediately whisked away to a new table with a fresh hand.

You’ll never have to sit there and suffer while someone spends their entire time bank trying to decide whether to call a min-raise with bottom pair ever again.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5

The promotions here are good — but they’re even better if you use cryptocurrency.

That’s especially true of their welcome bonus. If you deposit with fiat currency, you can expect a 100% deposit match up to $2,000, which is not too shabby.

However, Bitcoin users can get a 150% deposit match up to $3,000.We’re not math majors, but that seems better.

Both of those deposit bonuses are split equally between the poker room and casino, which should encourage players to branch out beyond their favourite games a bit.

Banking Options: 4/5

You won’t see anything on their cashier page that will get your heart racing. They have all the typical deposit methods, including credit cards, Zelle, Bitcoin, and more, so you can pretty much deposit and withdraw however you like.

Given how hard they push Bitcoin, though, it’s a bit surprising that they don’t honor more cryptocurrencies. It’s BTC or nothing here, so no need to rip open the velcro on your Dogecoin wallet.

More troublesome than that is how long it takes your money to reach your bank account. Bitcoin withdrawals can take as long as 72 hours (they’re instant at many other casinos), while getting your money via more traditional methods can take up to 5 business days.

Misc.: 4.9/5

Most online poker junkies prefer gaming on desktop because it’s so much easier to play when you have a bit more games to work with. While Ignition may not have solved that problem entirely, they’ve come up with some innovative ways to boost the mobile experience.

When using their dedicated app, you can play up to 4 tables at a time, and all of their tournaments are available to you. You’ll also be covered by their disconnect protection in case your hotel’s Wi-Fi decides to flicker at an inopportune moment.

You may still want to bring your laptop along on your travels, but it’s nice to know that your mobile phone or tablet can be nearly as good when you’re on the go.

3. Bitstarz - Best for Australia Bitcoin Gamblers

Bitstarz

Pros:

7 different cryptocurrencies accepted

Over 3,000 titles to choose from

First deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC

Hosts table game tourneys with $10k prize pools

Cons:

2.5% fee on some transactions

Low withdrawal limits for fiat currency

If you’ve been traveling the world for a bit, then you already know there’s no better way to avoid foreign exchange fees than by switching to cryptocurrency.

At Bitstarz, you can use those crypto funds to play over 3,000 different games — and their cashiers will treat you like royalty if they see you whip out a crypto wallet instead of a money clip.

Gaming Library: 4.9/5

Bitstarz has quickly made a name for itself as the spot to be for crypto gamblers, as they have a sizable arsenal of casino games at the ready. That includes some Bitcoin-only pokies like the wonderfully-named “Elvis Frog in Vegas” or the vaguely terrifying “Squidpot.”

The site also takes advantage of blockchain technology to host dozens of provably fair pokies, so if you’re worried about being cheated, you can set those fears aside while you’re here.

One of our favourite things about this site, though, is the fact that they host weekly table game tourneys with prize pools of up to $10k. Quite a few online casinos run pokies tournaments, so it’s nice to have something for the competitive table gamer for a change.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

It seems like crypto is the place to be if you want to enjoy generous bonuses at online casinos nowadays, which might explain why Bitstarz has so many to throw at new players.

You can get a 100% match on your first deposit (along with 180 free spins) up to $2,000 or 1 BTC — but they don’t stop there.

The welcome package extends for another 3 deposits, giving you the opportunity to earn $10,000 (or 5 BTC) in bonus money. Granted, several of those deposits will only be a 50% match, so you’ll have to put up a lot of your own scratch to get them.

Banking Options: 4/5

The banking options here are basically a tale of two currencies, and that could be a deal-breaker for some players.

If you’re using Bitcoin or one of the other 6 cryptocurrencies they accept, then you’ll be thrilled with what you find. Crypto users won’t run into any fees, they won’t have to deal with any deposit limits, and their transactions will be processed instantly.

Those who are still clinging on to fiat currency won’t be quite as happy with what they see on their cashier page. If you use a credit card to put money on the site, you’ll be hit with a 2.5% fee, and your deposit will be capped at $4,000. Also, fiat banking methods might not be accessible from every country.

There are no fees on withdrawals, at least, but people who use traditional plastic will have to wait 1-3 business days to see their money hit their account.

Misc.: 4.4/5

The VIP club here bills itself as “the most exclusive VIP program ever,” and they’re probably not wrong. You have to earn your way in, and there are two ways to do that.

The first is to select the VIP bonus package and deposit $1,000 when signing up for your account. If you do that, then you’re automatically in, and can enjoy perks like a dedicated account manager, personalized bonus offers, and more.

The other way requires a bit more effort (read: money). Basically, if you don’t qualify using the above method, you have to gamble so much that you draw attention from the managers of the site.

Getting in the hard way may be a badge of honor — or a sign that you need to find a less expensive hobby.

4. Joe Fortune - Best Australia Site Theme

Pros:

Massive $5,000 welcome bonus

Beautiful, mobile-optimized site

Takes bets on esports and races

40+ big-money jackpot pokies

Accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies

Cons:

Smaller library than other top sites

If you’re looking to play for a few hours while sitting in an airport or waiting for a room to come available, then you’ll want to get right down to business — and Joe Fortune is perfect for that.

Their website is sleek, clean, and puts all of their main selling points (like superb casino bonuses and high-quality game library) front and center where you can’t miss them.

Gaming Library: 4.5/5

The philosophy here definitely seems to be “quality over quantity,” as they only have about 300 games on tap — but all of them are absolutely killer.

This includes some incredibly fun pokies like “Arrogant Pirates,” “Cricket Legends,” and even the adult-themed “A Night with Cleo”. There are dozens of jackpot titles here as well, with prizes ranging from a few thousand dollars to the high six-figures.

Besides pokies, you’ll also find a sportsbook that accepts bets on just about anything, including esports and races across the world. The video poker selection is quality as well, with options like Joker Poker, Jacks or Better, and Deuces Wild.

Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5

When you visit the Joe Fortune site, the first thing you’ll likely notice is a banner for their $5,000 deposit bonus (plus 30 free spins). They’re apparently quite proud of it, and for good reason — that’s $5,000 of bonus money.

Are there strings attached? Of course. You don’t get the money all at once, as it’s dispersed over three-tiered deposits. There’s also a 50x playthrough requirement, which is high, but there are 5,000 reasons for you to soldier through it.

Besides that, they also offer a $1k daily giveaway to anyone who makes a deposit, as well as a weekly 100% match bonus up to $150.

Banking Options: 4/5

The banking options here are heavily weighted towards non-traditional deposit methods like cryptocurrencies, cash vouchers, and e-wallets, but that’s fantastic news for Aussies on the go.

You don’t have to whip out your credit card in an unfamiliar location (or on untrustworthy wi-fi), as the anonymous options allow you to protect your sensitive financial data.

The cryptocurrency choices include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, and you’ll find prepaid voucher services like NeoSurf and Flexepin as well.

With only 8 deposit methods accepted, Joe Fortune’s banking options are a bit on the thin side — but it appears quality over quantity is the theme throughout the site.

Misc.: 4.5/5

The site is minimalist yet beautiful, which makes it perfect for mobile gamers. Unless you’re planning on lugging a desktop around during your adventures, that makes the site a natural fit for the travelling gambler.

It’s also incredibly easy to navigate, with all the titles laid out in a clear, intuitive fashion. This isn’t like Netflix where you can spend hours trying to figure out what title to pick that day — Joe Fortune makes it easy to get up and running in seconds.

5. PlayAmo - Best for Online Pokies Variety

Pros:

Boasts a catalogue of over 3,500 games

VIP program has some amazing rewards

Welcome bonus includes 100 free spins

Hosts multiple fun pokies tournaments

Cons:

Bonuses have substantial wagering requirements

Table games don’t count towards VIP points

If you get bored easily, PlayAmo is the place for you. There are over 3,500 games available here, including 1600+ pokies (with a ton of progressive jackpot pokies), so you’ll always have a fresh title to enjoy.

Are all of these games great?Of course not. But with that much variety, you’re sure to find several (and likely several dozen) that can keep you entertained on the road.

Gaming Library: 5/5

As mentioned above, there are so many games here that you’ll likely only ever scratch the surface on their library.

There’s more here than just a massive selection — they also have creative ways to play their games. That includes regular pokies tournaments that allow you to test your luck against other players, with some incredible prizes (like thousands of free spins) going to the victors.

It’s not all pokies here, either. There are also a dozen different blackjack variants, over 40 live dealer tables, and 15 poker games on hand. Best of all, there are nearly 40 different software companies represented in their catalogue, so the games don’t all feel or look the same.

Bonuses & Promotions: 3.9/5

If it’s a deposit match you’re after, you’re not going to find much of it here — their welcome bonus is a relatively paltry 100% deposit match up to $500. However, if you prefer to get paid in free spins, you’ll get 100 of those over 5 days, giving you plenty of chances to win some risk-free bonus funds.

Actually getting them from your account to your pocket is a different story, though, as most bonuses have a 50x wagering requirement. That’s quite high, so you’d better hope you get lucky on a few of those free spins.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum are all accepted here, so anyone who’s trying to avoid using fiat currency will have plenty of options. They also have a variety of other payment methods, ranging from Visa to Tether, so you’ll almost certainly find one that works for you (although it’s definitely crypto-heavy).

Better still, they don’t charge fees on deposits and withdrawals, and most cashouts are processed within a few hours.

Misc.: 4.3/5

The downside to having thousands of games to choose from is that it can be hard to pick just one. They do have a search option on the site, but that’s for finding exact titles; it would be nice if you could filter by feature instead.

Their VIP club is something to behold as well. If you reach the top level, not only do they deem you to be “godlike,” but they also send you a little something special in the mail: a Ferrari 488 GTB supercar.

Granted, you could probably buy several Ferraris with the money you spend reaching godlike status (especially since you only earn points on pokies), but it’s fun to dream.

6. National Casino - Best for Australia Live Dealer Casino Games

Pros:

Offers fun live dealer pokies

Can earn thousands of dollars from the VIP program

Games from nearly 40 software providers

Cons:

Player points reset every two months

Tournament prizes aren’t very impressive

Gaming Library: 4.9/5

There are thousands of titles to enjoy here, and you’d have to spend your entire holiday gambling to even come close to playing them all (that sounds pretty fun, actually).

The live casino is the star of the show here, as the games are all shown in beautiful UltraHD and have near-zero latency.

You’ll even find live dealer pokies here, in which you can direct a dealer how much to bet and when to spin. It’s not the real thing, of course, but it’s pretty close — making it a great choice for Aussies living in a country where physical pokies are hard to come by.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.2/5

National’s deposit bonus is nearly a carbon copy of PlayAmo’s, in that you get a 100% deposit match up to $500 and 100 free spins. However, they give those free spins to you much more quickly, as you get the first 50 instantly and the remainder after 24 hours.

Their wagering requirements are much more reasonable as well. At 40x, they’re higher than the industry standard, but just barely — and that’s a lot better than the 50x that PlayAmo levies on its customers.

Banking Options: 4.0/5

With 11 different banking options to choose from, you’ll have no shortage of ways to fund your account.

However, while you’ll find common providers like Visa, Bitcoin, and Litecoin, many of the other options are fairly obscure. Luxon, Flykk, and Sticpay are all excellent options, but it’s unlikely that many players will be acquainted with them before signing up.

Misc.: 3.6/5

You won’t get a Ferrari as a VIP bonus, but you can earn 6-figure rewards if you climb the ladder. Unfortunately, they make it nearly impossible for all but the deepest-pocketed gamblers to earn those bonuses, as your reward points will reset every two months.

Also, while they run a variety of fun pokies tournaments, the prizes aren’t terribly impressive. You’ll only get a few hundred bucks or a handful of free spins, which seems like a poor reward for coming out on top.

How We Chose the Best Online Casinos for Australian Players Abroad

When you’re an Australian living abroad, finding a worthy online casino or pokies parlour is no easy feat. There are dozens of options that are shady, disreputable, or just plain boring.

To help you avoid wasting your time (and money) on a subpar site, we evaluated each casino on the following metrics:

Gaming Library: Even the greatest games and pokies get old after a while. To earn top marks from us, a casino had to provide a suitable variety of high-quality games, including pokies, casino games, and more.

Bonuses & Promotions: There’s nothing sweeter than bonuses, and the amount casinos are willing to shell out to earn your business varies wildly. We favoured the top gambling sites that were generous with their bonus offers (including free spins), as well as those that made it easy for players to earn their bonus funds.

Banking Options: Keeping your money straight while travelling in a foreign land can be difficult enough, so you don’t need your online casino adding to your stress. Sites that offered players more banking options ranked higher here, especially if they take cryptocurrency. We also penalized sites for not offering fast payouts or charging fees.

Miscellaneous: This category is harder to define; think of it as the “we know it when we see it” rule. Things like site design, mobile optimization, and loyalty programs factored into this category, as well as anything else that might add or detract from your gambling experience.

The Best Aussie Online Casinos for Travellers: FAQ

Is Online Gambling Safe?

That depends on where you play online. If you stick to reputable, licensed casinos (like the ones on this list), then your money should be as safe as it is anywhere else on the internet.

If you take your chances with a shady site, though, don’t be surprised if you end up getting burned.

Are Online Pokies Rigged?

If you’re asking whether online casino sites purposely make it impossible for you to win, then the answer is no. There’s too much money at stake for them to risk getting caught running crooked games.

However, pokies (and casino games) are, by their very nature, geared to ensure that you lose money over time. Don’t expect to hit big playing at an online casino — just think of it as spending money on entertainment, and always gamble responsibly.

Can I Play for Free at Any Australian Online Casinos?

Many sites offer demo versions that let you try the games out without risking any money, yes. This lets you figure out how to play before you bet money, or lets you enjoy some free pokies without losing your shirt along the way.

The best casinos also offer free spins as part of their first deposit welcome package, but these aren’t truly “free.” You have to deposit real money to earn them, which can make them very expensive freebies indeed.

What Payment Methods Can I Use at Online Casinos?

Different sites have different options, but most will honor credit cards like Visa and Mastercard, as well as various e-wallet or payment voucher providers.

Cryptocurrencies are becoming especially popular as well, and Bitcoin is accepted at most online gambling sites. If you want to use a less-common crypto like Litecoin or Ethereum, though, you might have to shop around a bit.

How Do I Choose the Best Australian Online Casino for Players Living Abroad?

This is a personal question, as each player has different tastes. However, we’d recommend considering the following factors:

Does it have the games you want to play? The best online casino sites have a wide variety of fun games to keep you from getting bored.

Are the bonuses and promotions worth your time? There’s a lot of competition out there, so there’s no sense in giving your business to a company that won’t reward you for your loyalty.

Can you get money on and off easily? You don’t want to have to jump through a bunch of hoops when it’s time to fund your account (or cash out your winnings), so pick a site that offers payment options you’re familiar with.

Is it fun to play on? This is perhaps the most important question, and one that only you can answer. It may take sampling a few different online casinos before you find the perfect fit.

Based on all of these factors, we’d recommend Red Dog, but you can’t really go wrong with any of the sites on this list.

How to Set Up an Account at an Australian Online Casino as an Expat

The example below is for Red Dog, but it should work at most casinos on this list.

Step 1: Set Up Your Casino Account

Visit the casino’s website

Click the white “Sign Up” button in the upper right-hand corner

Provide all your necessary personal information

Step 2: Validate Your Account

Check the email you used to sign up; you should see a validation link from the casino

Click the link inside the email to validate your account

If you don’t see the email, check your spam box

Step 3: Deposit Money and Have Fun!

Choose your preferred payment option

Deposit as much money as you like (don’t forget to cash in your deposit bonuses)

Hit the tables!

You Can Travel the World While Still Playing at the Best Aussie Online Casinos

Each of the online casinos on the list above can keep you entertained for hours, and they’re a great way for the Australian punters to stay occupied in between taking in the local tourist traps.

We believe that most tourists and expats will appreciate Red Dog, as it has a top-notch gaming library and one of the most generous bonuses we’ve seen anywhere. Feel free to give any of the other Australian online casinos a whirl, though, as you never know which one will tickle your fancy.

These Australian-friendly casinos represent the cream of the crop, and they’re a great way to show your Aussie pride while on the road — just remember not to wager your plane fare home.

