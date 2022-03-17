In this guide, we’ll review the 5 best Bitcoin slot sites in 2022and help you choose the right one for you.

The Best Bitcoin Slot Sites Ranked

Let’s reveal the 5 best Bitcoin slot sites you can play with today:

<strong>BetOnline</strong> - Overall Best Bitcoin Slot Casino

- Best Free Bitcoin Slots Casino

- Claim a 5 BTC Slots Welcome Bonus

- Play More Than 2,000 Bitcoin Slots

- Best Bitcoin Jackpot Slot Games

The Top 5 Bitcoin Slot Sites Reviewed

Want to know more about the best Bitcoin slot sites? We’ve put together quick reviews of each of our 5 top online casinos so you know why they stand out.

BetOnline - Overall Best Bitcoin Slot Casino

BetOnline is our top-ranked casino for playing Bitcoin slots online. BetOnline only has around 120 slot games, but they come from industry-leading software providers such as Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, and Fresh Deck Studios. You’ll find progressive jackpot slots alongside video and classic slots, so the selection is quite strong.

BetOnline also stands out because it makes depositing and withdrawing Bitcoin incredibly simple. You can transfer BTC into and out of your account with any crypto wallet, and there are never deposit or withdrawal fees. In addition, you’ll receive a 35% deposit boost every time you reload your account with Bitcoin.

New players at BetOnline can claim a 100% deposit match bonus worth up to $1,000. BetOnline casino accepts players from the US, UK, Canada, India, South Africa, New Zealand, SIngapore, and Hong Kong. Players from Australia are not accepted.

Pros:

Games from leading software providers

35% BTC reload bonus

$1,000 welcome bonus

Seamless deposits from $20

Cons:

Only around 120 Bitcoin slots

1. Fortune Jack - Best Free Bitcoin Slots Casino

Fortune Jack

Fortune Jack casino is our top pick if you want to play Bitcoin slots completely free. That’s because this casino offers new players 100 free spins on a game of your choice. All you have to do is sign up and verify your account - you don’t even need to deposit Bitcoin to claim the bonus.

Fortune Jack offers more than 500 Bitcoin slot games from providers like Evoplay, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Authentic Gaming. There are plenty of jackpot slots available and we were quite happy with the quality and selection of games.

One great thing about this top Bitcoin casino is that there’s no minimum deposit. So, you can deposit as much or as little BTC as you want to play after you work through your free spins. The minimum withdrawal is $150, or around 0.00002 BTC.

Fortune Jack is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Africa. Players from the UK are not accepted.

Pros:

100 no deposit free spins

Wide variety of software providers

500+ Bitcoin slots

No minimum deposit

Cons:

Limited reload bonus offers

Cloudbet - Claim a 5 BTC Slots Welcome Bonus

Cloudbet

Cloudbet has one of the most impressive welcome bonus offers we’ve seen from any online casino. At this Bitcoin slots site, new players can earn a 100% deposit match up to 5 BTC. That’s the equivalent of more than $200,000 in bonus cash. You won’t find a deal anywhere close to that at any other major online casino.

Cloudbet makes it easy to play through all that bonus cash. The casino has more than 900 Bitcoin slots online from dozens of software providers. You can easily sort the online Bitcoin slot machine library by software provider, slot type, and more. In fact, we thought Cloudbet’s modern platform offered one of the best player experiences we’ve encountered.

Unfortunately, Cloudbet is limited in what countries it’s available in.Players from Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Africa are accepted, but players from the US, UK, Hong Kong, and Singapore are not.

Pros:

Welcome bonus worth more than $200,000

500+ Bitcoin slot games

Excellent player experience

Search and filter the game library

Cons:

Not available in the US or UK

MBit - Play More Than 2,000 Bitcoin Slots

MBit is one of the best Bitcoin slot sites for players who want to try as many games as possible. At this online casino, you’ll find more than 2,000 slot games from software providers such as Booming Games, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Endorphina, Wazdan, GameArt, Betsoft, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Habanero Systems, iSoftBet, and Play'n GO. The selection is simply unrivaled.

We appreciated that you can sort all the best Bitcoin slots in MBit’s library by software provider. There’s no way to save your favorite games to return to them quickly in the future, but a recommendation algorithm makes it easy to find new games that you’ll likely love.

MBit offers new players a welcome bonus worth up to 1 BTC plus 300 free spins. The casino is available in Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa, Singapore, and Hong Kong, but not in the US or UK.

Pros:

More than 2,000 slots

More than a dozen software providers

Recommendations for new slots to try

1 BTC welcome bonus + 300 free spins

Cons:

Not available in US or UK

Wild Casino - Best Bitcoin Jackpot Slot Games

Wild Casino is another top Bitcoin slots casino with plenty to offer. At this online casino, you’ll find more than 200 slot games from Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming. The selection includes a wide variety of jackpot slots with payouts in the tens of thousands of dollars, making this a great casino for players who want to win big.

At Wild Casino, you can deposit as little as $20 in Bitcoin at a time or up to $500,000 if you plan to bet big. Withdrawals start from just $50 in Bitcoin. New players can earn a $9,000 crypto welcome bonus, which is split up across your first 5 deposits. Plus, this casino offers a 5% boost on every subsequent crypto deposit and a 10% weekly rebate on your losses.

Wild Casino accepts players from the US, UK, Canada, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It is not available in Australia.

Pros:

Wide selection of jackpot slots

Minimum $20 deposit

$9,000 welcome bonus

10% weekly rebate

Cons:

Only around 200 slots in all

How We Chose the Best Bitcoin Slot Sites

Here are some of the key factors we consider when choosing the best Bitcoin slot sites:

Licensing & Safety

All of the Bitcoin slot casinos we review are licensed in their home countries. They also use encryption and other security measures to keep players’ accounts safe.

Bonuses & Promos

Online casino bonuses can offer free spins or bonus cash to help you bet big. We look for casinos that offer generous welcome bonuses as well as ongoing reload bonuses for returning players.

Range of Slots

More slots is almost always better when it comes to Bitcoin slot sites, which is why we recommend casinos with at least a few hundred slots each. We also focus on quality, and look for games from industry-leading software providers.

Secure Bitcoin Payments

Depositing and withdrawing Bitcoin should be seamless and secure. All of the casinos we ranked have extensive security measures in place for handling transactions.

Fast Payouts & Low Banking Fees

One of the advantages to betting Bitcoin is that you can make deposits and withdrawals quickly. All of the casinos we reviewed deliver payouts in less than 24 hours and don’t charge withdrawal fees.

Customer Service

Having access to customer support when you need it is important. The best Bitcoin slot sites offer 24/7 customer support. We look for phone and live chat so you can get in touch right away.

How to Play Bitcoin Slots Online

Ready to start betting on Bitcoin slots? You can wager today with BetOnline - here’s how:

Step 1: Sign Up for BetOnline

Head to BetOnline and click ‘Join’. Enter your name, email, phone number, zip code, and birthday. Then create a password for your new casino account.

Step 2: Deposit Bitcoin

Select Bitcoin as your deposit method and then select the amount you want to deposit. Enter promo code BOLCASINO to claim your 100% deposit match up to $1,000. Then click ‘Deposit Now.’

Step 3: Transfer Bitcoin

To send Bitcoin to your account, you’ll need to enter the address that BetOnline displays in your crypto wallet or scan the QR code. Then click ‘I’ve Completed My Deposit’

Step 4: Start Betting

Now you’re ready to start playing Bitcoin slots with BetOnline! Just click on your favorite slot game to open a new session and place your first bet.

Conclusion

The best Bitcoin slot sites enable you to bet on a wide range of slot games using Bitcoin. At these sites, you’ll find low deposit minimums, generous welcome bonuses, huge game selections, and much more.

Ready to start betting with Bitcoin today? We recommend BetOnline, which offers more than 120 Bitcoin slots and an incredible player experience. Sign up with promo code BOLCASINO to claim a $1,000 welcome bonus today!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling is intended for entertainment purposes only and carries with it a degree of financial risk. Players must be responsible when gambling online and only wager funds they can afford to lose.Cryptocurrency is a digital asset and not a legal tender.This review is intended as a guide for both newbie and experienced players in choosing the sites they can sign up to. It is not intended as gambling advice and, therefore, does not guarantee any profit or gambling success.