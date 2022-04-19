The Best Online Slots to Play for Real Money: Top High Payout Slots Sites

The best online slots sites are amazing: they’ve got the newest online slots for real money, progressive jackpots galore, high RTPs, and generous free spins promos.

And our experts have compiled a list of the top online casinos where you can get all of this. We also made sure these sites are completely safe to use and legit, as well as that they offer a wide variety of banking methods and convenient customer support channels.

Sounds good? Let’s start.

The Best Online Slots Sites

1. Ignition - Best Site for Real Money Slots Overall

Ignition

Pros:

Curated selection of high-quality online slot games

Excellent for poker

Cryptos accepted

Straightforward user layout

Cons:

No eWallets

Click here to view the latest Ignition bonus offers

Ignition casino is primarily known as a high-traffic soft poker site. But it’s also a very good and reputable slots site that delivers top-notch slot games and bonuses.

Indeed, the top 5 most-played games here are all slots, and include A Night With Cleo, 777 Deluxe, and 21 Wilds.

Real Money Slot Games: 4.9/5

The thing with Ignition casino is that it isn’t known for having a huge selection of games. In fact, it’s got just 120 in total - and slots make up 56 of these.

What we like about Ignition, however, is its commitment to quality.

We’ve already outlined some of the most popular games available, and all of Ignition’s 56 slots have been handpicked for their RTP,game provider, and hundreds and thousands of paylines.

The software is also excellent, there are huge jackpots to be won on a daily basis, and there are high limit spins available at Ignition that give you the chance to win big.

Other Casino Games: 5/5

We touched on poker earlier, and it’s worth reiterating that Ignition is one of the highest-ranked online casinos in the world when it comes to poker traffic.

Despite there being less than 10 online poker games here, there are scores of daily tournaments to compete in. You can play the likes of Omaha and Fast-Fold against thousands of players each day, with your very own personalized dashboard giving you detailed information on the stakes, the buy-ins and how many players are currently seated at a table.

Zone Poker is available if you want some super-fast poker action, but because Ignition doesn’t track player stats, this isn’t really a casino site for sharks.

Bonuses and Promos: 5/5

New players have a few choices when it comes to the Ignition welcome bonus. You can either grab a straightforward 100% up to $1,000 casino bonus, a 100% up to $1,000 poker welcome bonus, or you can grab a combined casino and poker welcome bonus that’s worth as much as $3,000 if you use Bitcoin.

Even if you don’t opt-in to any of the welcome bonuses, there’s a $20 free chip available to all new players.

Other than that, existing players can expect regular free spins to be used on specific slots (usually A Night With Cleo, in our experience), while other promos include reload bonuses and cashback offers.

Licensing and Reputation: 5/5

Some people still see Ignition as a newcomer in the online gambling world, since it was launched in 2016.

However, the site has grown and grown over the years to the point where it’s now a real rival to more established online poker sites.

It’s also seen as a solid online slots site that’s operated by a reputable owner, and which is fully licensed.

Misc: 4/5

A slight downside of playing at Ignition is that you will have to be content to choose from just a small handful of payment methods. These include credit card and AMEX, but the lack of any eWallets could be a real dealbreaker for some players.

On the flip side, Ignition accepts four cryptos - Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

2. Big Spin Casino - Best Online Slot Site for 3D Slots

Big Spin Casino

Pros:

40+ 3D slots

Blackjack tournaments

200% welcome bonus

Cryptos accepted

Cons:

Not many banking options

Preview of the latest Big Spin Casino bonus offers

3D slots are really cool - and you can find a great selection of them at Big Spin Casino.

The good news is that you don’t need to wear special glasses to play these games. Instead. Big Spin’s 3D slots recreate a 3D experience from whatever device you’re using, with the onscreen action looking more real and more thrilling than ever!

They’re arguably the most popular type of slot game available at this top-rated casino - let’s take a closer look at what they’re all about.

Slots: 4.5/5

Big Spin Casino has the biggest collection of 3D slots we’ve seen. There are over 40 of them altogether, and they include high-octane titles like Back to Venus, Sin City Nights, and Book of Darkness.

While 3D slots look a lot like a movie, the rules of the game are the same as regular slots, and your chances of winning still depend on the RTP.

And because the games are provided by the likes of BetSoft and Nucleus Gaming, a high-quality experience is guaranteed.

On that note, BetSoft actually provides all the 3D slots.

You can also play classic slots and new slots at Big Spin Casino, but we’d have to argue that there aren’t quite as many progressive jackpot slots here as there are at some rival casinos.

Other Games: 4.9/5

There’s no doubt that Big Spin Casino is a slot-heavy online casino - but it’s still got a very decent selection of other games.

You can take your pick from an impressive variety of blackjack games, including American Blackjack and the high RTP European Blackjack, while roulette variants include VIP European Roulette and New Roulette.

Online poker and video poker is available, as is craps, Sic Bo, and baccarat. There are exciting blackjack and slot tournaments here, too.

In total, there are 185 games here to play, and this selection also includes 12 live dealer games.

Most of the games are provided by BetSoft, which is a major seal of approval since it’s known for its excellent, smooth gameplay and big jackpots.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Big Spin Casino welcomes new players with a 200% up to $1,000 welcome bonus. This is an excellent sign-up bonus that comes with very fair 30x wagering requirements. However, a steep minimum deposit of $45 might put some players off.

That said, you don’t have to opt-in to the welcome bonus and can instead enjoy subsequent offers at Big Spin Casino. These include a 150% up to $1,500 reload bonus, a $200 refer-a-friend bonus, as well as a player of the month award that’s ideal for anyone with a competitive streak.

Other tasty offers include a reload weekend 400% match bonus, but the 40x wagering requirements for this one might seem a tad high for some.

Licensing and Reputation: 5/5

Launched in 2017, Big Spin Casino still feels new among the more established online casinos. It’s owned by the sports betting giant MyBookie, and it works alongside 8 highly reputable game developers.

As such, we have zero concerns when it comes to things like reliability.

Misc: 4/5

If there’s one area where Big Spin Casino could improve, it’s with its payment options. There are just 8 available at the moment, and 5 of them are cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple).

There’s a mobile app available, and customer support is available 24/7 - even via phone.

3. Super Slots - Best Bonuses of any Real Money Slots Site

Super Slots

Pros:

255 slot games

Lots of regular promos

50 free spins for new players

Great user interface

Cons:

Not established yet

Super Slots was only launched in 2020 - but it’s wasted no time becoming the online slots site for bonuses and promos.

There are giveaways every day of the week, hundreds of free spins to compete for, and a six-tiered welcome bonus for new players.

A purple and gold color scheme, meanwhile, makes you feel a million dollars.

Slots: 4.9/5

Super Slots currently has 255 slots. The onus here is on new games, with Super Slots listing their latest games at the top of the homepage in a rolling carousel. Some of the most eye-catching latest titles include Mining Machine and Polar Heatwave, and Super Slots updates their library each month.

You’ll also find a fantastic selection of “most popular slots” at Super Slots, and the site clearly lists the game developer for every single game so that you’ve got a better idea of which ones to try.

Most of the games are provided by BetSoft and RealTime Gaming, and whenever you click on a game, you can see at a glance key information such as volatility. It’s nice touches like this that we think players will appreciate.

Other Games: 4.5/5

Super Slots dedicates as much time and energy to the rest of its games as it does its slots. For instance, you can see exactly the volatility on all card and table games (except the live dealer games, of course), as well as the game provider.

Occasionally, the site also lists the minimum and maximum stakes. This is especially true for their poker games.

With 313 games in total at the time of writing, there’s a decent selection of other games here. There are 12 poker variants, 25 blackjack variants, 14 roulette variants and a handful of live games.

The live games are split between the Casino Red and Casino Black, and there’s a separate section for online poker and video poker.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

Super Slots has a huge up-to $6,000 welcome bonus on the table for new players. The first deposit bonus is a 250% match up to $1,000, while your next five deposits are worth up to $1,000 each.

Naturally, that’s a lot of bonus funds, but it’s entirely up to you whether or not you want to opt-in to every single deposit bonus. Minimum deposit is $20 (average) and the most you can win is 10x the bonus amount ($20,000 is the maximum win).

Wagering requirements, meanwhile, are 35x, which is fair.

Alternatively, you can make a $50 first deposit and grab 50 free spins instead. This offer runs until March, but Super Slots are often updating their promos.

There’s also a 10% weekly rebate for regular players, and if you play 100 spins or more on the Game of the Week each week, you can win as much as $500.

Another slots-focused bonus is the Ultimate Spin-Off, which gives you the chance to scoop $1,000 just by playing slots!

Licensing and Reputation: 3.5/5

Because Super Slots is such a new site, it’s impossible to comment on its reputation just yet.

What we can at least say is that it’s a safe, fast-growing, and fun-loving casino site that clearly treats its customers well, and which is SSL-encrypted.

Misc: 5/5

Super Slots accepts a wide variety of payment methods (15 in total), and these include a number of cryptocurrencies. You can download and install the mobile app to your mobile device, and customer support is available round-the-clock.

4. Slots Empire - Best New Slots Site

Pros:

Brand-new casino (established in 2019)

Over 200 slots

Unlimited reload bonuses

245% welcome bonus

Cons:

Lack of overall game variety

If you’re on the lookout for a brand-new online slots site that you haven’t tried yet, Super Empire might be your calling card.

Launched in 2019, it’s slowly putting together a solid selection of action-packed slots, while its generous welcome bonus is one of the best ways to get started at any online casino at the moment.

Slots: 4/5

As mentioned, Slots Empire is a fairly new slots site, so it’s still finding its feet a little. Its collection of 208 slots is a tad on the slender side compared to some of the big-hitters on the slots scene, but Slots Empire clearly puts quality over quantity here.

What’s more, the games are provided by just two developers - RealTime Gaming and Visionary iGaming, which essentially means you’re getting their biggest hits.

Some of the popular titles you can play here include Egyptian Gold and Bubble Bubble 3, while Asgard and Achilles are also here.

There’s a good selection of bank-busting progressive jackpots, too, and all the slots are available in practice mode.

Other Games: 3.5/5

Out of all the online slots casinos on our list, Slots Empire is probably the most slots-focused. That might change in the years to come, but at the moment, the overall game selection here is on the sparse side.

There’s a handful of video poker games, but just 5 roulette games, 10 blackjack games, and 5 live dealer games.

Part of the reason for this might be that Slots Empire only works with 2 game developers. But what we can say is that all the games are of very high quality, and if the casino just added a few more, we’d probably be inclined to describe Slots Empire as a well-rounded casino site.

For now, there’s a bit of work to do.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

While there may be a bit of work to do on the games front, Slots Empire does at least excel when it comes to its bonuses and promotions.

New players can claim a 245% welcome bonus that also nets you 55 free spins to be used on Caesar’s Empire, and there are reload bonuses available every single day of the week.

These unlimited reload bonuses work like this: When you deposit $30, you’re entitled to a 100% deposit bonus, and whenever you deposit $75, you’re entitled to a 120% deposit bonus. Each time you deposit $150, meanwhile, you’re entitled to a 150% deposit bonus.

There’s also a new game offer that gives you the chance to play for free spins whenever Slots Empire unveils a brand new slots game, while seasonal bonuses - such as a Valentine’s Day bonus - rewards you with even more free spins.

Licensing and Reputation: 3.5/5

Slots Empire was launched in 2019, so it still has a bit of work to do to establish itself. It looks professional enough, however, with a site design that’s tasteful despite the Roman Empire theme.

Payouts are always fast, no matter how much you win, while withdrawals are generally processed within a few days at the most.

The site is also fully licensed and owned by Infinity Media, who own several other online gambling sites.

Misc: 4/5

There are 8 payment methods accepted at Slots Empire, including two cryptos (Bitcoin and Ethereum). A mobile app is available for anyone who wishes to play on the move, but it’s worth pointing out that the minimum deposit for credit cards is $30, which is slightly higher than average.

5. Slots.LV - Best for Bitcoin Slots

Pros:

195 Bitcoin slots

Four welcome bonuses to choose from

300% Bitcoin deposit match up to $1,500

$200 refer-a-friend bonus

14 game providers

Cons:

Needs more payment options

More and more slot sites are adding cryptos to their banking options, but we feel that Slots.LV stands out as the best slots site for Bitcoin. It’s got a huge 300% up to $1,500 Bitcoin welcome bonus, as well as an ace selection of 195 Bitcoin slots.

If you prefer, you can also deposit using fiat currency.

Slot Games: 4/5

As we just mentioned, Slots.LV is home to 195 slots. This isn’t the absolute gold standard in terms of sheer volume, but it’s a finely curated list of games that Slots.LV has refined over the years.

This is worth mentioning because Slots.LV has been online since 2013 and currently works alongside 14 game developers. As such, the site has built its reputation on adding high-quality, state-of-the-art slots it knows its customers will enjoy.

You’ll find over 50 progressive jackpots here, and you can apply a range of filters to find your preferred slots. Categories include newest slots, most popular slots, and 3 and 5-reel slots, while you can also play a number of exclusive slots here.

Other Games: 4/5

Slots.LV has 195 slots and a further 50+ other games. That’s a really decent amount for a slots-focused casino, and it means you can easily mix things up without playing the same games all the time.

There are 6 online poker games and 8 video poker games, 8 blackjack games, 6 roulette games, and a handful of live dealer games. Bingo is available, too, and there’s a separate section for all the exclusive games that you won’t find at any other online casino.

And while Slots.LV definitely doesn’t have the biggest collection of games, they’re adding new ones each month.

What’s more, the action is provided by 14 different developers, including big names like Microgaming and RealTime Gaming.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

New players can choose between four different deposit bonuses: A 300% up to $1,500 Bitcoin casino deposit bonus, a 200% up to $1,000 fiat currency deposit bonus - or a 300% up to $750 live casino Bitcoin welcome bonus and a 200% up to $1,000 live casino fiat currency welcome bonus.

All four come with 35x wagering requirements, but minimum deposits vary.

Regular promos include Slot of the Week, which has as many as 3,200x max wins, and a $200 refer-a-friend bonus. There’s a loyalty program here as well - it’s called My Slots Rewards, and it works like all other loyalty programs in that you collect loyalty points each time you place a bet, which you can later redeem for cash.

Licensing and Reputation: 5/5

Having been around for nearly 10 years already, Slots.LV is one of the most established online slots sites in our list. It began accepting Bitcoin a number of years back, and is indeed always looking at ways of innovation and keeping its customers happy.

Misc: 4/5

Alongside Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, overall payment options are actually on the slim side at Slots.LV, and there are only 7 in total. BTC and BCH come with instant withdrawals and zero fees, of course, while your other options include VISA, MasterCard and AMEX.

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Online Slots Sites

Real Money Slot Games: Naturally, the first thing we looked at when choosing our best online casinos was the quality of their slots. We looked at the volume of real money slots online, high RTP slots, as well as a variety of slots, such as progressive jackpots and Megaways slots.

Other Casino Games: The best gambling sites and online casinos are those that excel when it comes to real money slots, as well as a variety of other games. As such, the online slots sites on our list offer a solid variety of games, from slots to blackjack and live dealer games.

Bonuses and Promos: There's no doubt that playing slots is even more fun when we're taking advantage of exciting bonuses and promos. This is why we made sure to add online slots sites that are generous with their deposit bonuses, free spins, and weekly specials.

Licensing and Reputation: Lastly, every single casino we added to our list is fully licensed, reputable, and safe and secure to use.

Best Online Slots Sites & Real Money Slot Games: FAQ

Are Online Slots Rigged?

Real money slots for real money can be rigged in theory. However, as long as you sign up to fully-licensed online slot casinos, you can be sure that the casino site uses an algorithm called RNG (Random Number Generator) that randomly determines the outcome of each slot game.

So, whether you win or lose is a matter of chance each time.

What Are Some Popular Online Slots at Online Casinos?

Some of the most popular online slots, which you can find at the online slots casinos we've listed above, include slots like Starburst, Rainbow Riches, Book of Dead, and Wolf Gold.

These slots games are popular for their bonus games, high chances of winning, as well as their exciting themes.

How Can I Win When I Play Slots Online?

There's no magic bullet to winning when you play real money slots because online slot machines are a game of chance and luck. However, there are a few ways you can improve your chances.

Make sure to grab as many bonuses and promos, such as free spins, as often as you can, as these will allow you to keep playing slots without risking too much of your own money all the time.

You should also carefully read the bonus win limits for all slots so that you can try to put a strategy in place, and it's a smart idea to only play slots games that have your preferred volatility.

Finally, it's important that you always know when to stop playing real money online slots for the day. If you're winning - enjoy your profit! If you're on a losing streak, consider taking a break.

What Are Free Slots?

Free slots (or demo slots) are a type of slot game available at real money online casinos that you can play for free. You don't have to deposit any money or place a bet!

However, you also can't win real cash. Think of them as a chance to test the waters or pass the time before you take the plunge with real cash.

Can I Win Real Money When I Play Slots?

Yes! As long as you place a bet at an online slots site, you can win real money each time you play slots online.

Are Online Slot Casinos Trustworthy?

They sure can be, provided you sign up to gambling sites that are either licensed, or which have multiple years of experience and a clearly established relationship with satisfied customers. To find gambling sites like this, you can check review sites, as well as check consumer reviews, as this will give you the overall feel of an online slot site.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Slot Sites?

The best real money slot sites have a lot in common, including lots of awesome, high-quality video slots, a variety of other casino games, and an easy-to-navigate user interface.

The best thing to do is to look for the things that matter to you in terms of the slot games (are your favorites here? Does this online casino give you the best chances of winning? Are there lots of huge jackpots here?), and the bonuses and promotions (are there regular free spins, and how much do the slots contribute to the welcome bonus wagering requirements?).

You should also check things like the payment methods (are your preferred options available?) and the customer support (is it reachable 24/7? Does the customer service team have good reviews?).

Getting Started at a Slots Site

1. Click “JOIN NOW”

You’ll see a big “JOIN NOW” button to the top right of the homepage. Click it to start the registration process.

2. Fill out the Form

Ignition will then present you with a form that asks for your details such as your full name, address, and a password.

3. Agree to the Terms and Conditions

The last thing you need to do before your account is live is agree to the terms and conditions.

That said, Ignition occasionally asks new players to provide extra documentation that proves their identity.

Top Online Slots Sites: Final Thoughts

These are the best casino sites to play slots at right now. They’re all packed with slot games, generous bonuses, and they’re all perfectly legit, safe, and secure to use.

And while Ignition stands out as our top online slot site, thanks to its state-of-the-art software, seamless gameplay, and free spins, you’ve got at least 17 top-rated sites to choose from.

Playing online slot games is, of course, meant to be fun. Whenever you play real money slots, make sure to always gamble responsibly.

