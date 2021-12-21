The Body Shop Christmas Joyful Hub

The Body Shop India hosted a “Joyful Hub'' to celebrate collective selfless stories of the social workers from Miracle Foundation India. These social workers and teachers directly work with children who have lost their families to Covid-19 and experience their struggles & transformations at the ground level. At the event, the concept of “Telling Stories” converted the social workers into “human books” who narrated stories of kids coming together with families thus giving them hope & a brighter future. Along with the social workers, the “telling stories” section also included two Youth Ambassadors from Miracle Foundation India who are young adults associated with the NGO since their formative years. They have been educated & provided for through the Foundation and are now on a journey to empower young children who are on the same journey as them. The event was also rich in discussions about the importance of listening to diverse voices & working on collective change to build a fairer & more beautiful world. These conversations engaged the attendees and contributed to the dialogue on working towards social change & inclusivity every step of the way. The Body Shop India is also currently running a program by the name of ‘Light A Little Life’ where they aim to raise funds to provide education & healthcare for kids affected by Covid-19. The Christmas Joyful Hub event was well attended by content creators from a variety of backgrounds, friends of brand & young entrepreneurs who share the same sustainability vision and values as The Body Shop.

For the past 40 years, The Body Shop has been a quintessential beauty brand with its foundations in women empowerment. They have shown that being environmentally sustainable, people-centered and profitable can go hand in hand. From creating opportunities for people to improve their lives to giving back to local communities and nature, it has established its position as an environment-friendly, cruelty free and sustainable brand.

About Light A Little Life:

Light A Little Life is a comprehensive program by The Body Shop India in partnership with Miracle Foundation India that aims to support disadvantaged children impacted by Covid19, with a special focus on girl children. Primarily focused on children who have lost their families or family livelihoods, The Body Shop will provide vital education and healthcare support for these children. The program will provide school supplies, coaching & tutor support; internet connectivity for online learning; timely medical tests, prescriptions, supplements; access to quality healthcare inclusive of emergency healthcare. The program aims to raise awareness, collect donations and raise a minimum of INR 2 Mn over a period of 5 months.

About The Body Shop:

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is the original, ethical, global beauty brand. The Body Shop seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering high-quality, cruelty-free, naturally-inspired, skin care, hair care and make-up products produced ethically and sustainably. The Body Shop has more than 3,200 stores in more than 70 countries. The Body Shop entered India in 2006 and in this span of 13 years, the brand has more than 180 stores across the length and breadth of the country. The e-commerce portal www.thebodyshop.in is an active web store reaching more than 2000 cities and towns in India.