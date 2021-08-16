The catalyst behind the meteoric rise of the crypto ecosystem

Every industry has its own tides of innovation and it matures with every consecutive phase. Crypto as an industry looks primed for its latest phase with significant growth over last year and some experts think this is the time when crypto goes mainstream.

Just like most innovations in the tech world, early adopters of crypto were a few curious programmers. However, with the passage of time, it gradually began to pique the interest of many others apart from the early adopters. A couple of years later the people from the field of product and finance came to build better products and to look for better returns compared to traditional asset classes.

But look around today, you’ll see a significant increase in the number of people across different skill sets interested in cryptocurrencies. We all know at least a few people who became crypto investors in the last couple of years. Today, almost every Indian with even a rudimentary understanding of finance is aware of Bitcoin.

This change is a group effort by some people who have taken it upon themselves to change the public's mindset about crypto. They have instilled a sense of belief in crypto businesses by creating trustworthy brands so that all of us feel confident investing our money through them. These are the crypto world's underrated marketers, who have helped crypto brands reach millions of people with their brilliant marketing strategies.

A recent example being CoinDCX marketing campaigns on TV, Social Media and newspapers. ‘#BitcoinLiyaKya’ has been resonating on all major digital platforms - bringing the next generation of enthusiasts into Crypto.

But how do most of these campaigns start? Many companies invest in an inhouse team of content, digital and social marketing specialists, while many opt for an equally effective route - hiring the experts. For instance, Blockwiz, a full-stack global crypto marketing agency has helped dozens of crypto brands to showcase their innovations to the right audience.

Dev Sharma, the founder and CEO of Blockwiz has this to say:

“In 2017, there was a lack of professionalism and understanding in the industry when it came to marketing. We could never find a crypto influencer and marketing agency that I liked - so we built one.” He further added, “Blockwiz has been incredibly successful because we’re doing crypto marketing right. We provide data-driven, transparent, and customized plans to help Crypto and Blockchain companies achieve their goals.”

Similarly, there is a slew of players disrupting crypto marketing, and the dramatic rise in the number of people investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is a testimony of their work. They have ensured that the crypto space begins to appeal to the masses instead of people in a few selective domains.

As the crypto industry advances with brilliant minds working hard to ensure they reach the right audience, there are opportunities for new talent across different skill sets for people who work in adjacent industries like marketing, design, or policy development. If you work on anything other than tech or finance and haven’t paid attention to crypto thinking it’s not for you, now might be a good time to change your perception and join the hottest industry of the decade.