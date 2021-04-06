The country now gets a new way of expression: Sanjay Reddy

The year 2021 shall see luxury fashion brand, Sirisha Reddy venturing into the floral market with the launch of 'Speaking Roses'. This development would gift the country a new way of expression!

This new brand shall redefine the gifting culture in Hyderabad, and soon across the country, by introducing for the first time printed personalised messages on roses. This technology which is catching up fast across the globe, is being introduced in the country for the first time on a large scale.

The brand, Sirisha Reddy, has already established its name in the luxury retail segment and now wishes to expand its expertise to the country's floral market. The brand is all set to launch in Hyderabad in the last quarter of 2021. Sanjay Kumar Reddy, the man responsible for setting up the luxury garment business is confident that Speaking Roses will fulfil the void existing in the luxury gifting culture in the cities. He plans to setup flagship stores in both Hyderabad and Delhi.

Sanjay Kumar Reddy, the founder of Speaking Roses said, "Hyderabad and other cities in the country have been facing a dearth of options in luxury gifting. It is this scarcity that the company wishes to fill with the launch. We believe that Speaking Roses will soon become synonymous with luxury gifting in the country. With state-of-the-art equipment, flowers of your choice, and the option to print customized messages for your loved ones the customers will soon be mighty impressed with what will be on offer. One could also compliment the flower bouquet with a wide variety of other gifts such as watches and premium chocolates."

The exotic flowers that will be used by the brand will be imported from Spain, Vietnam and Netherlands. Once in the city, trained florists will put them expertise and creativity to use, to put them together. Personalization will be done as per the customers' needs. The brand will be using stencils for the printing, this will ensure that the printing doesn't affect the flowers and they will remain fresh and fragrant throughout the entire process. Special long-lasting flowers will also be on offer which can last for as long as a month.

These personalised gifts are slated to revolutionise the gifting scenario in the country. The brand's USP will be the curated gifts on offer, made by personalising them to meet the requirements of the customers. The bouquets will be available from as low as ₹2000 and will go all the way to ₹50000. Speaking Roses will become people's go-to brand for any occasion. From small events like birthdays, parties to weddings and corporate events, Speaking Roses will cater to all the floral requirements.

For those who are looking for bouquets to decorate your homes and offices on a regular basis, Speaking Roses plans to offer monthly subscriptions to customers wherein flower bouquets will be delivered to your doorstep for as less as ₹2000.

Speaking Roses plans to expand across the country with franchises in every major city in the coming years. The team at Speaking Rose is all set to envision your next event with impetuous rigour and perfection to make your dreams come true. You can know more on Instagram or through the company website.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.