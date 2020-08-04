The COVID-19 impact: New policies enhance MBA admissions at top B-schools

brand-stories

Did the COVID-19 pandemic pull the brakes on your university admission process for that MBA degree you were planning to enroll for this academic year? There is no need to worry any longer as top universities have moved their entire process of admissions online, eliminating the need for any face-to-face contact or campus visits.

In a recent webinar organised with Pune-based MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), we saw esteemed faculty members take us through the university’s legacy of creating the next set of global leaders.

MBA from a top B-School: Niche & dual specializations

In a webinar organised by MIT World Peace University in association with Hindustan Times, the top brass of the university explained what changes are being made to streamline the college admissions process to help students cope with these unprecedented times and how the process for admissions has completely moved online.

MIT World Peace University offers over 100 courses in their sprawling Pune campus, also known as the Oxford of the East, with over 1000 faculty members, over 15,000 students and over 1 Lakh global alumni. The industry-acclaimed Master of Business Administration (MBA) program is highly sought after amongst students as it offers over 13 specializations including upcoming and niche specializations.

Besides the traditional General Management programs, which offer specializations in Marketing, Finance or Human Resources, they also have upcoming, innovative and niche specializations like, MBA in Sports Management, MBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, or MBA in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). All these programs provide an option of a dual specialization, like finance, marketing, etc. thus making it a highly valuable and industry-acclaimed degree.

Here is a quick list of all the MBA specializations offered at MIT-WPU:

· General Management

· Operations Management

· HR Management

· Project Management

· Marketing

· International Business

· Telecom Management

· Finance

· MBA Banking & Financial Services

· Innovation Management

· Hospital & Healthcare (Marketing/Finance/Operations/HR)

· Corporate Social Responsibility (Marketing/Finance/HR)

· Sports Management (Marketing/Finance/HR)

COVID-19 policies: Top university takes admissions online

Owing to the pandemic, the university is one of the few, which has made the process of admissions completely free of physical contact.

“We took this proactive initiative right at the beginning of this pandemic, which perhaps very few universities in the country have done successfully – to make the entire admission process online. Right from the applications to personal interviews, there is no face-to-face interaction or visit to the university which is required. That makes it easier for the students. We have a state-of-the-art IT system which facilitates this,” said Dr Rajiv Thakur, Director General - Provost, Faculty of Management and Faculty of Law at MIT World Peace University.

Exceptions are also being made for students whose families are affected by the lockdown. “We understand that due to the lockdown or other constraints, there may be delays in fee payments. So, we are giving extensions to students on that front as well,” explained Dr Thakur.

Online admissions process for an MBA degree

The process of admissions is simple. Students can apply for admissions online on the university’s official website.

“The online link also allows students to upload all the documents, which are required, for the MBA admission. Based on that, we invite them for an interview and group discussion round. Then, we come up with a conclusive score and do an All-India ranking of the students. Students can select which area of specialization they are looking for. Based on the score, the specialization is allotted and the admission process is taken further,” explained Dr Abhishek Mukherjee, Program Head – MBA International Business, MIT-WPU School of Management.

MBA admissions deadline extended for students

The last date for submission of applications is August 7. What’s better? You can apply for the MBA program even if you don’t have a CAT or similar examination score.

“Even those who have not taken any MBA entrance tests like CAT, or Maharashtra CET can apply for the MBA programs by applying for the PERA Entrance Exam and enroll at MIT World Peace University. They can attend the PI sessions and and upload their score cards,” said Dr Vinita Ahire Kale, Program Head – Finance, MIT-WPU School of Management.

Pursuing MBA: Qualities in a candidate

So, what is it that the university is looking for in someone applying for a MBA program?

Dr Neelam Raut, Program Head – Marketing, MIT-WPU School of Management, said,

“First and foremost, the person seeking admission to our MBA program needs to have an impressive personality and a positive outlook. We need good communication skills and language proficiency.”

“The student should be well-read and updated, have networking skills, good leadership qualities, be emotionally, mentally and spiritually alert, active and agile with the ability to work well in a team,” she further said, adding that the faculty in a B-school is only a facilitator. Students need to do a lot of self-learning, often by unlearning what they know from earlier.

Industry-relevant curriculum & a global alumni

MIT World Peace University has a 37 year-old legacy in the field of education, which they are living up to by extending all possible support to their students, both existing and future ones.

“When the candidates come to the institute, they are looking for knowledge. But MIT-WPU gives them more than just the syllabus. Our global alumni network and industry representatives have been coming almost every day to meet the students to provide them with an industry-relevant perspective,” explained Dr Dhanashree Tharkude, Program Head – CSR, MIT-WPU School of Management.

The university also boasts of some of the best intellects coaching the students and a strong alumni network. “Members of our alumni network come back again and again not just for recruitment; they also bring a lot of experiential learning to the classrooms. We draw upon the knowledge pool and intellectual capabilities of our international partners to provide our students with the very best in education,” Dr Thakur further added.

Gearing up for a successful academic year ahead

MIT-WPU has seen a great and successful placement season despite the pandemic and is all set to resume classes virtually, starting August. Students can benefit from e-classes, e-lectures, MIT-WPU’s exhaustive virtual library and other educational digital assets that they can easily access from the comfort of their homes.

Needless to say, if you are an aspiring business leader, MIT World Peace University is where you need to be.

