THE COVID-WARRIORS FIGHT FOR SUPERSPREADER VACCINATIONS

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented health and economic challenges, especially for society's susceptible and poor people. Due to the presence of kind-hearted people, humanity is still in society. These incredible people belong to all walks of life, including health workers, teachers, students, shopkeepers, taxi drivers and ordinary citizens. These people are helping without excepting anything. Here is the story of the first India's Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitioners for vaccinating the frontline economic workers involved in contacting multiple people.

The need to provide vaccination on priority to this layer of people was not only crucial for smooth run of economy but also to create a kind of barrier against the spread of covid -19 in the society. These heroes are Venu Madhav Chennupati (Epidemiologist) runs a Healthcare IT firm in Hyderabad and K R Satish (Social activist) founder of Brilliant school in Boinpally, Hyderabad. These two activists started to discuss in May 2021 about the Covid-19 vaccine's shortage, the distribution process of the vaccine and on prioritizing vaccinations by exposure and not by age groups.

Both of them starting communicating with various ministry of health at Federal and State levels through emails on this issue and videos were also circulated in social media for this awareness, but they didn’t find much response on this. Finally, they had filed a petition for PIL in Telangana High court (WP(PIL)SR 16115/2021), India. They requested to re-prioritize vaccinations by people with social exposure, not by population size.

Venu being a trained epidemiologist from Harvard University was monitoring and analyzing scientific data of COVID-19 cases. He felt that the population-based distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine was not a successful model in controlling the spread of coronavirus, especially the R0. R0 (referred to as "R naught") is a mathematical term that indicates how contagious a disease is.

Venu suggested in his publication that the governments need a different model to tackle coronavirus spread, and that will bring the R0 down. In his publication published on 11th May 2021, he requested Indian governments to first vaccinate front line economy workers and control the spread. https://cvmadhav.medium.com/why-vaccinating-the-frontline-workforce-should-be-prioritized-d85103c06f. KR Satish has broad experience in solving ground-level problems. He quickly understood the practical problems of vaccine shortage and coronavirus infection spread rate. He felt that more susceptible people that are in society were delivery persons, bank staff, street vendors, shop owners or anyone who deals with customers directly. They are more likely to contract with the coronavirus and spread infection. So, they should be vaccinated on priority and then the people above 45 years of age. After filing a petition in the court, the Telangana High court had sent notices and summoned the State government for an instant reply.

Interestingly, the state government implemented the Venu and KR Satish approach insteadof answering the Telangana High court. Due to this spreading rate in Telangana state could be controlled in a better way. Venu and Satish through their silent work behind the scenes had made a positive difference in the world.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.