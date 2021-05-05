The Dogfather ensures steady supply of pet food during pandemic

The corona pandemic has swept the nation like a tsunami, all major industries and businesses are suffering. Frequent lockdowns, labour shortages and transportation problems have adversely affected the normal operations of most businesses. The Dogfather, an innovative pet care company established only four years ago ensures that pet owners receive a steady supply of pet food for their furry friends during the covid19 pandemic.

Established in the year 2017 at Jaipur (Rajasthan, India), The Dogfather is a young, vibrant and innovative pet care company founded by Mr Kuldeep Singh Rathore. The Dogfather is dedicated to providing excellent customer support, guidance and the best pet care products all under one roof. A comprehensive range of products including the best pet accessories, Pet clothing and the latest pet toys available anywhere are stocked by them.

The Dogfather also maintains a dedicated team of staff and associates with expertise in various aspects of pet care, including expertise in pet food and nutrition. As such the Dogfather also stocks the widest range of quality pet food manufactured by the best brands around the world. The Dogfather has been — since its first day of operations — at the forefront of innovative solutions for this industry.

1. What future do you see for the pet care industry in India?

The pet care industry in India has grown exponentially in the past few years. During our four year existence, we have seen India transform into a big pet care market. Currently, the fastest-growing pet care market place in the world; the Indian pet care industry is projected to grow at a rate of 14% annually and it is expected to become a $490 million ( ₹33000 million) market by 2022. Pet food, the largest revenue generator of the industry is projected to cross $310 million ( ₹20000 million) during the same time. Dog, cat and fish food are the largest revenue generators of this industry with dog food leading in terms of revenue generation.

2. How did the idea for The Dogfather come about?

After I got my first pet Romeo which belonged to the Shih Tzu breed I faced some difficulty in caring for him. With no experience in caring for dogs, I picked up Romeo for his awesome cuteness. Very soon I realized that caring for exotic breeds was no joke, living alone at the time I also had no helping hand to care for him. Romeo often fell ill and his nutrition suffered. I went from pet store to pet store scouring the whole city for proper advice on his care and proper food for him but was not able to find the necessary information. That is when the idea of The Dogfather came about. I did not wish for any other pet owner to face such a tough time in finding proper advice and nutrition so I created this business for the love of pets first. Romeo is now a happy dog and since then has been joined by 20 more dogs. Yes, I have a total of 21 dogs as my pets.

3. Why should pet owners prefer to buy from you?

We work with a strong health first policy and your pet’s health and wellbeing is our top priority. Our tag line says “Your pet deserves the best”, we, therefore, keep only the best of products, if there is something I won't give to my pet, I won't sell it to anyone else either. This is the reason you will not find many mainstream products in our store or on our website. People often read ingredients and are mindful of what they are consuming for themselves but they kind of forget it when it comes to shopping for their pets. We conduct thorough research in terms of reviews and other sources of information for the products that we stock. In other words, if it is not healthy it won't make it to our inventory.

4. What are your plans for the Dogfather and what growth do we expect to see in the near future

In the near future, we are planning to expand our franchise operations pan India. We are also planning our own flagship products in the health and supplements section for pets.

5. Which cities have the Dogfather store and which cities do you plan to target on a priority basis?

As of now, we have three stores in COCO (Company-owned company operated) format. While we have not started our franchise operations yet, we are on a lookout for and waiting for offers from people with a love for animals besides having a strong entrepreneurial streak. We will then proceed with building FOFO (Franchise-owned and Franchise-operated) format stores targeting tier one and tier two cities in central and south India while. More COCO format stores are planned for north India. We are also open to COFO (Company-owned franchise-operated) and FOCO (Franchise-owned company-operated) format stores pan India. Initial plans for international expansion may include forays into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Having learned from the difficulties that arose during this pandemic we have also launched a unique Initiative called “Powered by the Dogfather” where we are supplying branded pet care products to small businesses across India as retail partners without asking them to pay us any franchise fee or change their name or business identity.

6. You seem to pay special attention to pet food and nutrition?

Yes, our focus has always been and will remain on the health and wellbeing of pets. Pet food is directly related to the physical and psychological upkeep of pets and hence it is at the core of our focus. We are constantly researching and finding the best pet food in terms of nutrition. We also constantly strive to find pet foods devoid of artificial flavours, colours and chemicals — preservatives, harmful salts or minerals and stabilizers — which explain our initiative to stock the widest range of organic pet foods.

7. How has the Covid pandemic affected your industry and your business in particular?

The manner in which the Corona pandemic came about followed by a sudden and unexpected lockdown threw regular life completely out of sync. It was particularly bad for pet owners who now wondered whether the authorities would understand their predicament with regards to pet food and other necessities for their pets. This fanned insecurities among pet owners; fortunately, the Dogfather was operational during Covid too. Working under government guidelines we shipped pan India through our app and website making sure that the pandemic did not adversely affect pet owners and their pets. In this regard, though we are proud of our efforts we must commend the hard work of other pet care companies too, who like us, worked tirelessly towards the same goal.

8. Tell us about your initiative “Powered by the Dogfather”

The covid19 pandemic took the nation with surprise, transportation difficulties meant that in some parts of the country retailers were unable to source and stock products particularly pet food. Since we had a robust network and good working relationships with pet food suppliers and companies we stepped in with our initiative “Powered by the Dogfather”. Unlike our franchise model, this initiative is open to all retailers and dealers. If retailers in a particular city have difficulties sourcing pet food we are willing to supply it to them without requiring them to enter into any agreements or other formalities.

